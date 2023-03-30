Local Lawmaker's View: 'It needs to be said out loud: Make Minnesota mining happen'

In response to legislation to declare Minnesota a mining-friendly state , I believe there are anchor industries in regions of our state that are critical. And northern Minnesota has always been known for its timber, tourism, and taconite industries.

In February, however, President Joe Biden banned mining in 225,000 acres on Minnesota’s Iron Range, right where critical resources the world needs are in our own backyard. This means that while Minnesota signed the Clean Energy Bill, which mandates 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040, the very resources in our own backyard needed to build the solar panels and other necessary technology are prohibited from being mined here. I find that odd.

Ironically, the resources instead come from China, Africa, and elsewhere where slave and child labor are used in their extraction. This goes against every principle of “made in America,” including supporting high-paying union jobs. It seems to me Minnesotans would be against slavery and child labor, regardless of location.

I think many have lost sight of the role the Iron Range played in World War II; without the Iron Range, we likely would not have won that war.

Before retiring last year, Sen. Tom Bakk testified about mining and how we’ve become disconnected from the land. Something has failed us, he alluded. It is time for all of us to understand the big picture like Sen. Bakk does — and like Rep. David Tomassoni talked about prior to his death.

I feel northern Minnesota needs a common-sense voice. It needs to be said out loud: Make Minnesota mining happen.

When we have strong mining, our communities are stronger. When communities have strong anchor businesses beyond education and health care, numerous other smaller businesses grow, too. History has proven this, and our best days are ahead.

Every cell phone we have needs minerals, and everyone expects to have these minerals available. But a “not in my back yard” mentality persists nonetheless.

Our communities cannot prosper without the common sense to include timber, taconite, and tourism among our core industries. Everything is either grown or mined. Just ask Sen. Bakk.

I recognize the party in the majority this legislative session will likely never give recognition to a bill to declare Minnesota mining-friendly. But the story needs to be told anyway. Those of us in northern Minnesota are all connected to the land. We understand why we mine, and we understand it can be done responsibly like it has been for more than 100 years. We have stringent mandates and the cleanest water and air around.

When I have interviewed seniors who worked lifetimes in the mines, they have told me that no one will do it better than northern Minnesotans. We are responsible and have a common-sense mentality.

I don’t see us returning to the horse and buggy. Rather, bridges need to be built — and cell phones and solar panels — to meet a by-2040 mandate.

Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar, R-Fredenberg Township, represents District 3B in the Minnesota House. She wrote this in response to a request for comment from the News Tribune Opinion page regarding legislation ( H.F. 344 and S.F. 305 ) declaring Minnesota a mining-friendly state.

