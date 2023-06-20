Local Lawmaker's View: 'Historic' state spending will have unintended consequences

The 2023 session of the Minnesota Legislature is being described by many as historic.

But historic means many things.

We had a historic budget surplus of $17.5 billion. We had a historic trifecta of one-party rule. We had a historic increase in state spending, including 40% growth in state government. And we have an historic $9.5 billion in new taxes enacted.

So, while one side of the coin will state “historic investment in Minnesota,” the other side will state “historic costs.”

While I believe most of the Democratic initiatives came from good intentions, the reality is unintended consequences will affect the working class disproportionately. There is a reason seniors often state, “The road to hell is paved with good intentions.”

This past budget session did little for Minnesota’s working class to advance individually or collectively as families. The child care credit applies to those making under $35,000, and, like most programs, it disincentives someone to pick up shifts, take a raise, or take a job. If you are going to lose your housing, child care funding, heating assistance, and money for food by earning more money, what do you think occurs? It seems to me Minnesota is far from a model President Bill Clinton called “welfare to work.”

I support a model that promotes collective responsibility in society, where everyone has some skin in the game. Everyone should pay something in taxes and contribute to the services enjoyed by everyone. That does not mean everyone pays the same in taxes; it means everyone contributes. The reality is nothing in life is free. When we work for something, we experience a sense of accomplishment and pride. With pride comes self esteem and self confidence.

I support a return to the science of reading and phonics. Reading scores in Minnesota public schools show alarmingly low comprehension, with just 30% to 50% of students at grade level.

It was disappointing to see the Republican funding proposal for education dismissed during a budget year with a record $17.5 billion surplus. If children can’t read, they ultimately face the biggest discrimination possible. If you can’t read, you are ineligible for many jobs and earning opportunities.

Had the Republican education omnibus proposal (H.F.2497) been accepted, Northland schools would have had additional resources in 2024-2025 for mental health services, more teachers, and other needs. Hermantown would have received an additional $1 million, Proctor $1.3 million, Lake Superior $1.2 million, and Duluth nearly $5.2 million.

Source: Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar

Instead, the DFL majority put forth an education budget with unfunded mandates for school districts that ultimately will erode the potential for teachers to receive pay raises. In addition, the Democrats mandated that all hourly cooks, janitors, paraprofessionals, and bus drivers receive summer unemployment, without funding this for the districts. I appreciate the role of hourly workers; my own mom was a bus driver for 25 years. However, mandates without money simply create school district issues of what to cut. This is the definition of shortsighted thinking and the tale of unintended consequences.

On a positive note, all the focus groups and meetings I held with providers and families for nursing homes proved effective. On the last day of session, the House unanimously passed $300 million to stabilize Minnesota nursing homes. This was after months of gridlock and was a great day for Minnesota.

I am grateful to work for all of you. Please contact me by email at Rep.Natalie.Zeleznikar@house.mn and follow me on Facebook at facebook.com/fighting4MN . Also, feel free to write to me at 100 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul, MN, 55155, or call me at 800-890-5428. I appreciate your feedback and suggestions. Our best days are ahead.

Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar, R-Fredenberg Township, represents Minnesota House District 3B. She wrote this for the News Tribune.

Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar