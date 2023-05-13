Local Lawmaker's View: Energy transition can't outpace the infrastructure

As a member of the legislative energy commission, I am tasked with striking a balance between keeping energy costs low for Minnesotans and mapping a feasible transition to a carbon-free energy future that does not burden our communities. High energy costs hurt families, businesses, and our towns; and they stifle economic activity by pulling hard-earned dollars into electricity bills rather than into spending for local goods and services.

We must address the cost of energy-related stress placed on Minnesotans. The solution follows a pragmatic approach to our energy transition: We must consider all carbon-free options while ensuring our grid infrastructure can sustain usage and increase reliability for Minnesotans.

While energy prices aren’t something most people think about every day, high energy costs exacerbate financial constraints, leaving families with less disposable income for essential needs or savings for a rainy day. These costs weigh down our business sector by eroding profit margins and hindering competition, effectively placing barriers to investment and reducing job-creation efforts. To put forward the best strategy for encouraging lower energy costs, Minnesota must focus on energy diversification of all carbon-free energy options, including things like nuclear.

I believe we are on the right path. Our future looks brighter as we continue efforts to expand and grow carbon-free and clean-energy installations. But the continued success will be reliant on utilizing all available options: wind, solar, hydroelectric, and even hydrogen and nuclear. By exploring every avenue available, we will increase our sustainable energy supply and provide affordable energy to families. This would be progress.

But energy independence requires more than increased production and expanded options. We must also ensure our transmission infrastructure has the capacity for moving the power we’re creating. The grid requires upgrades and expansion to bring on more renewables and to transfer the energy they produce across the state. Stronger transmission ties between regions would limit fluctuations in local energy production, reduce power outages, and save money.

In addition, we need to have backup forms of energy production, so Minnesotans are thoroughly protected from the possibility of rolling energy blackouts during times of extreme weather. That means that as we move toward a carbon-free future, we must take an "all of the above approach" to maintain reliability and affordability.

Transitioning to clean energy and modernizing the grid must not come at the expense of our economy or reliability. Careful planning and strategic investments in transmission infrastructure will stimulate our economy by creating jobs and promoting innovation. A well-executed transition plan will expand carbon-free horizons.

In Minnesota, we have a unique opportunity to keep energy costs low as we transition to a new era of clean energy. Adopting an economically sensible approach can benefit Minnesotans with the most efficient and effective technology while alleviating the burden of high energy costs. Together, we can pave the way toward a brighter, stronger, and more affordable future.

Jason Rarick of Brook Park is a Republican member of the Minnesota Senate, serving on the Senate Energy, Utilities, Environment, and Climate Committee. He wrote this for the News Tribune.