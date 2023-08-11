Local Lawmaker's View: DFL prioritized trains over fixing roads, bridges

Sometimes “no” is the right answer. We learn that in parenting, and it applies in government as well.

Throughout this past session of the Minnesota Legislature, I voted on numerous bills. On some I voted “no,” and on some I voted “yes.” When the end of session came, conference committees were formed, bringing selected members of the House and Senate together to negotiate bills. Most of the conference committees did not include any Republicans. During the meetings, members can remove or add bills that were never part of committee or floor debates, and many times they did just that.

So here is where the rubber hits the road. Let me review the omnibus transportation bill.

I supported many individual bills that ended up in the omnibus transportation bill. Things like money for safe school routes and city, county, and state road and bridge allocations were common-sense initiatives that gained bipartisan support.

However, the omnibus transportation bill also had nearly $200 million added for passenger trains running from Minneapolis to Duluth and from the Twin Cities to Fargo, North Dakota, as well as expanded routes from the Twin Cities to Chicago and from the Twin Cities to St. Cloud, Minnesota. The current Southwest Light Rail project is nearly 10 years behind schedule and significantly over budget. So, while I love the movie “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles,” I voted “no.”

We started this session with a nearly $20 billion surplus. My perspective as state representative was to honor what I heard all session from those in Hermantown, Two Harbors, Proctor, Rice Lake, and the numerous townships in my district. Many told me that if Minnesota legalizes pot, they better legalize taking care of existing and future roads and bridges. Naturally, when legalizing recreational pot was a bill, potholes received equal attention as bills were heard.

When all was said and done, though, Democrats prioritized new trains over fixing existing roads. There was no reason to recklessly spend $200 million on train expansion when we have significant basic infrastructure needs for miles of tired Minnesota roads and bridges.

Minnesotans expect government to care for the basics, like filling potholes and repairing bridges, sidewalks, and roads. Therefore, $200 million of allocated train money could have and should have gone to the core responsibilities in our state like roads and bridges, public safety, education, and caring for the most vulnerable.

I am working for you, with an understanding that spending every dime we had — and then $9.5 billion more of your hard-earned money — is not reasonable. Sometimes “no” is the right answer to avoid unsustainable project costs and unrealistic ridership projections when public safety is not prioritized.

Just ask, and you will find out why people don’t ride trains. “Build it and they will come” is not reality. I asked and found out high crime and public safety were top of mind for many. Let’s get the basics done first.

Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar, R-Fredenberg Township, represents Minnesota House District 3B. She wrote this for the News Tribune.

