Local Lawmaker's Response: Extreme abortion law not what Minnesotans wanted

I was asked recently about a graphic on the legality of abortion in different states in the Midwest, published on the front page of the June 25 News Tribune with an article headlined, “Abortion in Minnesota 1 year after the fall of Roe v. Wade.” The graphic indicated that abortions are legal in Minnesota “up to 24-26 weeks of pregnancy.”

At the very least, the graphic was misleading, because it implied that abortions are not allowed after “24-26 weeks.”

“Up to 24-26 weeks” would have been accurate prior to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. However, when the Supreme Court gave authority to regulate abortion back to the states, Democrats passed legislation explicitly allowing abortions to occur at any point in pregnancy, even up to the day before a baby’s due date. As a first-year state representative, I was surprised when Democrats voted down an amendment to ban third-term abortions (at 27-42 weeks of pregnancy).

When I was out talking to Minnesotans last summer, I talked to many pro-life and pro-choice people in our district, and most asked for reasonableness. Many asked for the continuation of Roe v. Wade, which was essentially the above definition of 24-26 weeks.

In proposing amendments to abortion bills this past session of the Minnesota Legislature, House Republicans looked to reasonableness and compassion for both mothers and babies. We proposed a number of amendments along those lines, but unfortunately they were all voted down by the House and Senate DFL Party majority.

Some of the language rejected by Democrats included the legal protection of unborn children during the third trimester, with exceptions for rape, incest, and threats to the lives of mothers — and a requirement to give necessary medical treatment for children born alive following an attempted abortion. Once those amendments were voted down, the House voted to remove all restrictions on abortion. It did so along party lines, 69-65, without accepting any amendments containing guardrails; the Senate voted 34-33.

As it stands, our current abortion language is the most extreme abortion policy in the entire country, with no limits or protections. This is not what I heard Minnesotans asking for, and not one person I talked to wanted third-trimester abortions except in those medical situations.

Since everyone agrees there are few abortions in the third trimester, I am hopeful to see true bipartisan work to ensure the amendments offered in the 2023 session are passed into law. The majority of Minnesotans do agree on this, and it is a place to find common ground.

Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar, R-Fredenberg Township, represents Minnesota House District 3B. This response is being published ahead of the News Tribune’s usual 30-day requirement between writers’ published submissions in the interest of clarifying accuracy in a timely manner.

Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar