Local Judge's View: Work of courts can't be done without jurors

Jurors play a vital role in our justice system, in both criminal and civil cases. But how are they chosen for potential service at a trial?

In Minnesota state courts, we use lists of registered voters, state identification cards, and drivers’ licenses to comprise a “jury list,” representing a cross section of qualified residents in the county where a trial is to occur. This process is standardized statewide, but each county also has a jury commissioner who administers the local processes under the supervision of the chief judge of that district. In our judicial district — which includes Lake, Cook, Carlton, and St. Louis counties — our district administrator, Sara Taylor, is the jury commissioner. The statewide jury administration plan is available online .

There are two different types of juries: grand juries and petit juries. A petit jury is the most common. That jury listens to the evidence at a public trial and determines a verdict. A grand jury operates in a secret proceeding, where only the county attorney presents evidence, and the jurors determine whether probable cause exists for a crime. This process is required for first-degree murder cases but may also be used in other sensitive cases.

When we identify a need for jurors, a computer randomly generates a list of names from the jury list, and a summons goes out to each of those people. By law, anyone summoned for jury service must fill out the qualification questionnaire within 10 days. This can be done by returning the paper questionnaire or answering the questions online. All jurors must be U.S. citizens over the age of 18 and able to communicate in English. Anyone convicted of a felony must have had their civil rights restored prior to jury duty. People over age 70 may request to be excused but do not have to do so. Jurors must be physically and mentally able to serve. Jurors also are disqualified if they have served as a state or federal juror within the last four years.

A petit juror’s term of service depends upon the population of the county issuing the summons. In counties with populations of more than 100,000, the term is two weeks or the completion of one trial, whichever is longer. For counties with a population between 50,000 and 100,000, the term is two months. Counties with a population under 50,000 have a term of four months. Because grand juries are much rarer, that term of service is longer, up to a year in smaller counties and six months in Duluth.

If someone requests excusal or postponement, that request goes to one of the judges to determine whether there is good cause to grant the request. We often get those requests from college students who are away at school, people who have medical issues that might prevent them from serving, or people who have travel plans or unusual work commitments for the period of service. We try to be as accommodating as possible in ruling on those requests while still upholding the importance of this civic duty to serve.

Judges know that jury service is often very inconvenient, but we cannot do the work of the courts without people willing to fill this role.

Dale Harris of Duluth is a judge in the 6th Judicial District.