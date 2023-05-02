Local Judge's View: Indisputable evidence? Maybe not with AI

Artificial intelligence. Deep fakes. ChatGPT. These are terms most of us didn’t think about much even a few months ago, but now you see them everywhere. As a judge, these technological breakthroughs are both exciting and terrifying.

First, some good that might come of AI. Law enforcement, attorneys, and the courts are faced with increasing amounts of video evidence from body cameras, squad cameras, and private surveillance devices. Social media and other electronic data from cell phones or computers add to this load. In the future, AI algorithms might be able to help agencies sift through that information and take some of the effort out of what is currently a very labor-intensive process.

However, giving up the human eye in this process is not without risks. Can we trust AI to find what we are looking for in that mountain of video?

There is much potential for mischief in this technology as well. Deep fakes could be particularly problematic for the court system. I have seen several deep-fake videos making the rounds on social media that are frighteningly realistic. One had a CNN reporter using AI to generate his voice as he typed on a computer, and it was good enough to fool his own parents.

You can easily imagine how scam artists might be able to misuse this type of technology to obtain personal information or money from people. And given how much we rely on audio and video evidence now in court, the confusion a high-quality deep fake of a video could cause — for example, of a defendant being somewhere other than the crime scene at the time of the offense to establish an alibi — is a huge potential problem. Moreover, as this technology becomes more prevalent, all of us might be far less likely to believe our own eyes and ears, causing us to doubt legitimate evidence.

Another potential issue is bias and inequality. AI takes information in and “learns” from it to generate conclusions. If that input information is tainted by bias or systemic unfairness, then the output will be equally flawed, but it would have the added weight of a scientific process behind it. AI in the social-media context could unfairly influence prospective jurors or the public, making it much harder to ensure a fair trial.

I don’t have the solutions to all these problems. Judges, lawyers, and law enforcement will need a lot of training on this technology to better protect our system from potential harm. Greater transparency with respect to algorithms and platforms used by government agencies will be essential. And hopefully there will be more innovations to help detect deep fakes, so that in court we can tell what’s real from what’s manufactured.

Full disclosure: I asked ChatGPT (on my personal device, as we are not allowed to use it at work) for suggestions on writing a newspaper column about how AI and deep fakes could affect the court system, and it gave me an outline that I followed here. Could you tell?

Dale Harris of Duluth is a judge in the 6th Judicial District. He wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Dale Harris