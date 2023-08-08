Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Local Judge's View: Contempt rules help keep court proceedings in line

From the column: "There are some days when it seems like a whip and a chair would be a better tool for the job than a gavel."

080923.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Christopher Weyant/Cagle Cartoons
Opinion by Dale Harris
Today at 1:35 PM

A few years ago, I lost my temper during a divorce trial. I’m not proud of that; thankfully, I can usually get to the privacy of my office before venting.

In this case, the testimony was emotional, and both parties had brought some friends and family for moral support. Some of those spectators were not doing a particularly good job of controlling their reactions to what they were hearing in court, and things just escalated until a witness was sobbing so hard no one could understand what she was saying. We took a recess, but not before I told the people in the gallery — in pretty blunt terms — that they needed to behave better. I’ve never been much of a poker player, so I have a pretty good idea what my facial expression looked like when I said it.

Trying to keep some semblance of order in the courtroom is one of the toughest things a judge has to do. I have had people start dropping f-bombs at me in the middle of court and others who get sufficiently agitated that I could see court security personnel getting ready to jump in. One time, a teenage girl gave her father the one-finger salute when he walked into the courtroom, right in front of me. People show up drunk or high more often than you might think. We deal with a lot of people suffering from mental health issues, and they sometimes have trouble keeping themselves under control.

There are some days when it seems like a whip and a chair would be a better tool for the job than a gavel.

Judges have contempt power; that is, we can summarily send a person to jail for “disorderly, contemptuous, or insolent behavior” directed toward the judge during court or for other boisterous conduct that interrupts the business of the court. Obviously, that is a last resort, but I have done it a few times. Most of the time, a warning will remind people to conduct themselves with some dignity. Sometimes, I will take the lawyers aside and ask them to talk to their clients about the expected standards of conduct in court. Other times, just taking a recess and giving everyone a chance to calm down (including me) is effective.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of the technique, the end goal is to de-escalate the situation so we can continue on with the task at hand.

The contempt rules are not about us judges as individuals. But as judges, we have the responsibility to make sure people demonstrate proper respect for the institution of the court system. That is why people stand when they address the court and why attorneys have to wear professional attire.

The danger I see in some court-themed reality television shows is that bad behavior on those shows tends to be encouraged, at least tacitly, for the sheer entertainment value. Then people who watch those shows think that sort of behavior is acceptable in the real world.

In that divorce trial, the attorneys politely asked their respective spectators to wait in the hall, and they agreed to do so. We were able to get through the rest of the testimony that day. But it was a good lesson that sometimes the litigants aren’t the only ones whose emotions can get the best of them.

Dale Harris of Duluth is a judge in the 6th Judicial District.

dale harris.jpg
Sixth Judicial District Judge Dale Harris
READ MORE IN OPINION

What To Read Next
080523.op.dnt.pg2toon.png
Columns
National View: No, drinking a Diet Coke won't give you cancer
3d ago
 · 
By  Bill Wirtz
080623.op.dnt.tanickpic.jpg
Columns
Local View: UMD’s Schleuder a trailblazer on volleyball court — and court of law
4d ago
 · 
By  Marshall H. Tanick
Peter Janes.jpg
Columns
Local View: Love affair on Duluth's waterfront spans 50 years
4d ago
 · 
By  Peter Janes
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
4796854+Allete.jpeg
Local
New solar company, lower property taxes drive Allete profits
1h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
large black sign with Anchors End Tattoo name and phone number leans against wall
Business
Anchors End Tattoo sets up shop in Electric Fetus building
8h ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Reagan Hoverman_web
Local
Duluth News Tribune welcomes new sports reporter
9h ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks
Bulldogs Hockey
Former Bulldog Stalock returns to California, signs with Ducks
15h ago
 · 
By  Matt Wellens