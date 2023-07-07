Local Judge's View: Allowing felons to vote might even improve public safety

In the recently completed session of the Minnesota Legislature, a new law restoring voting rights to non-incarcerated people with felony convictions passed both chambers of the Legislature and was signed by the governor. As you can probably imagine, this piece of legislation was not without controversy.

According to The Sentencing Project, 4.6 million people in the United States are barred from voting due to felony convictions. That’s approximately the number of people who live in Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and St. Paul combined. Three-quarters of those people are living out in the community, having served any term of incarceration. The impact of this restriction on voting is particularly severe on people of color. One in 19 voting-age Black Americans is unable to vote due to a felony conviction, which is more than triple the rate of the non-Black population.

In Minnesota, a 2019 civil suit by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) cited statistics including that 52,000 people were ineligible to vote due to their status on felony probation. Black defendants constituted 20% of that group, even though they comprise only 4% of the voting-age population in the state. This disparity also held among Native American (7% of disenfranchised felons versus less than 1% of the state population) and Hispanic (6% versus 2.5%). There is little question that the label “felon” is disproportionately applied to people of color.

Restrictions on felons voting date back to the early 1800s in the United States, but there is no such voting prohibition in the U.S. Constitution. As late as the Civil War, only 18 states actually disenfranchised felons. After the Civil War and the emancipation of former slaves, that number quickly increased, lending support to the theory that racial discrimination was a significant motivation behind these laws. In the 1970s, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld felon-voting restrictions as permissible under the 14th Amendment but left the details to the states.

In Minnesota, our state constitution bars voting for someone convicted of a felony “unless restored to civil rights.” Traditionally, this has meant until the person is discharged from probation, which can be several years after any release from confinement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Part of the issue is the sheer number of felony-level offenses now, which is more than quadruple what there were at the time of statehood. A felony offense is any crime subject to imprisonment for a year or more.

Although most people associate “felony” with crimes of violence, there are many low-level and nonviolent offenses that fall within the definition. Examples include check forgery, theft of more than $1,000, and a wide variety of relatively minor drug offenses. Many of these offenses do not result in any executed jail or prison time, so the entire sentence is served on probation.

An interesting aspect to this issue is that voting rights have a strong correlation to reduced recidivism. A study nearly 20 years ago found that Minnesotans with criminal histories were significantly less likely to be re-arrested during the period of 1997-2000 if they had voted in the 1996 presidential election. So allowing people on felony probation to vote might even improve public safety.

Voting is among the most important rights we have as citizens. Taking that right away is something that should be exercised with a great deal of caution. Hopefully, this new law leads to more community engagement and better representation for everyone.

Dale Harris of Duluth is a judge in the 6th Judicial District.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Dale Harris