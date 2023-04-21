Local ER Doctors' View: Legislative support for nursing homes would improve emergency care

As Northland emergency physicians, we applaud the News Tribune for calling on the Minnesota Legislature to ensure funding to care for our most fragile people ( Our view: “It's on St. Paul to fix long-term care crisis ,” April 11).

As Minnesota continues to recover from the pandemic, Minnesotans lack resources to support those who need ongoing care following hospitalization. Many patients could be released to long-term care facilities for ongoing care, freeing up hospital beds. However, a long-term care crisis results in bottlenecks for patient discharges and causes backups in emergency departments across the state.

These bottlenecks can result in "ED boarding," meaning that emergency department teams care for patients as they await admission or transfer to an appropriate hospital bed. Keeping patients longer than necessary in the emergency department is challenging both for patients boarding in an emergency department and new patients, who are cared for in functionally smaller emergency departments. This is especially true at smaller hospitals where resources are much more limited.

Despite the challenges posed by these ongoing capacity constraints, health care workers continually rise to the occasion and find ways to care for our patients, as seamlessly as possible.

Earlier this year, Dr. Rahul Koranne, president of the Minnesota Hospital Association, said, "The safety net for our communities — hospitals and health systems — is severely frayed. Our collective mission to care for Minnesotans in the right setting at the right time, no matter the circumstances, is in extreme jeopardy."

A Minnesota Hospital Association study conducted in December showed more than 20% of Minnesota’s inpatient hospital capacity — nearly 2,000 beds — were taken up by people who were stranded in hospitals: eligible for discharge but with nowhere to go.

It has become clear during the pandemic that capacity at all levels of the health care system is limited by the number of caregivers, not by space or equipment. At this moment, Minnesota’s health care system is limited by the number of caregivers at long-term care facilities.

As the News Tribune editorial pointed out, the funding for these facilities, and their ability to hire additional caregivers, depends on the Minnesota Legislature. We strongly encourage the Legislature to put resources toward improving and expanding the state’s long-term care options.

Minnesotans are amazing problem-solvers. With legislative support, we can solve this problem and create a healthy post-pandemic health care landscape.

Dr. Andrea Boehland is the emergency medicine section chair at Essentia Health-Duluth. Dr. Amery Robinson is the emergency department medical director at St. Luke’s hospital in Duluth. They wrote this for the News Tribune.

