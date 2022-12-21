SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Columns
Opinion
Opinion
Local Doctors' View: Don't spread illness for the holidays

From the column: "We’re especially concerned about protecting the most vulnerable populations from these respiratory illnesses. This includes seniors, young children, and those who are immunocompromised."

122222.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Pat Bagley / Cagle Cartoons
Opinion by Dr. Gretchen Karstens and Dr. Jane Rudd
December 21, 2022 09:44 AM
It’s no secret that respiratory viruses are running rampant across our region and beyond. An early start to the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza season intertwining with COVID-19 has health care providers extra busy keeping our patients and communities safe and healthy.

With the holiday season here and gatherings ramping up, an increase in these illnesses is likely.

Full hospitals have already been a concern this year. Statistics from the state show the number of filled beds has been hovering around the 8,000 mark in December with many hospitals at or near capacity. We’ve already seen more flu-related hospitalizations in Minnesota so far this season than the last two entire flu seasons combined.

While data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows flu and RSV hospitalizations have dipped recently, there is still a long season ahead and plenty of time for additional surges, especially if precautions aren’t taken. Meanwhile, Minnesota is still seeing about 900 documented new cases of COVID-19 per day, with hospitalizations up about 14% over the previous two weeks.

The keys to staying healthy are to wash your hands, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or shirt sleeve, clean frequently touched surfaces, wear a face mask when appropriate, and stay home if you are sick. It’s also a good idea to get your flu shot and COVID-19 booster and to establish a relationship with a primary care provider to stay up to date on other preventive care.

We’re especially concerned about protecting the most vulnerable populations from these respiratory illnesses. This includes seniors, young children, and those who are immunocompromised. These populations are particularly susceptible to more severe infections. That’s why it’s so important to be vaccinated and to stay home if you’re sick — to help prevent further spread of these dangerous viruses.

We know life is busy and it’s not always an option to isolate when you don’t feel well, but if you can, please, please do so to protect your friends, family, and neighbors. Wearing a mask not only helps to protect yourself; it protects others.

Depending on your symptoms and severity of illness, virtual care may be a timely and convenient option. This helps to preserve hospital and clinic capacity for those who need a higher level of care. At Essentia Health, we provide e-visits and 24/7 video visits on demand. These options allow for expert care without having to leave your home. Not sure what level of care is right for you? You might consider using Essentia’s immediate care tool (essentiahealth.org/services/same-day-care/immediate-care/). This allows patients to input information about their symptoms and learn what level of care is most appropriate.

Whenever possible, St. Luke’s recommends seeing your primary care provider when you have an acute need. If your primary care provider is unavailable, eCare, urgent care, or emergency care are all available. Visit slhduluth.com/WheretoGo to learn more.

We always want patients with life-threatening symptoms to call 911 or to seek emergency care. But for those with mild symptoms, one of the above options should get you on a path to feeling better without running the risk of infecting more vulnerable populations.

We hope everyone can have a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season while also limiting the spread of illness.

Dr. Gretchen Karstens is a pediatrician at St. Luke's in Duluth and a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Dr. Jane Rudd is a family medicine provider for Essentia Health in Duluth and a fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. They wrote this exclusively for the News Tribune.

Gretchen Karstens.jpg
Dr. Gretchen Karstens
Jane Rudd.jpg
Dr. Jane Rudd

