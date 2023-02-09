99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Columns
Lawmaker's View: Making time for constituents a priority, even in breakneck session

From the column: "I am committed to being a voice for northern Minnesota."

Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar
Opinion by Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar
February 09, 2023 01:46 PM
As the newly elected Minnesota House representative for District 3B, I am honored to serve Two Harbors; Proctor; Hermantown; Rice Lake; Gary-New Duluth; and the townships of Lakewood, Normanna, Duluth, Alden, Pequaywan, Ault, Fairbanks, NorthStar, Gnesen, Midway, Solway, Grand Lake, Canosia, and Fredenberg; as well as Unorganized Precinct 2 and the unorganized precincts in the St. Louis County District and Mesabi East School District.

It is a large territory, and the first five weeks in session have been extremely busy.

I have met with school district leaders, township leaders, chambers of commerce, Rotarians, citizens, child care providers, and numerous disability and senior-service providers. I have signed onto regional capital items for the 148th Fighter Wing, the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, and the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District. In addition, I authored a bill for water, sewer, and utilities in Rice Lake and for the authorization of the conveyance of bond-financed property to the city of Two Harbors. I also authored a bill to eliminate the state tax on Social Security once and for all.

I am committed to being a voice for northern Minnesota to ensure Local Government Aid is allocated in a more-equitable way to our cities.

In addition, education for children Up North is just as vital as anywhere in the state, and the funding mechanism for per-pupil funding needs to be reviewed. I am hopeful some of this will occur this session.

We have a $17 billion surplus. I will not support raising taxes, as this will further hurt the citizens and businesses I serve. I work for all of you. Everyone needs a budget, and so does our government.

After spending the past 40 years serving seniors, I am hosting work groups with providers in Two Harbors and Hermantown in the coming weeks to seek solutions for the ongoing staffing shortfalls at group homes, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, and in-home care. Our current model is failing, and many settings are anticipated to close if this legislative session does not take action. Hospitals across Minnesota are holding onto patients for weeks because care facilities can’t take admissions due to a lack of staff. Our care centers are imploding at a time when we have the largest population aging. We must do better.

I am on the workforce committee and signed onto a bill to allow students to enroll in technical college, like college in the classroom, for four-year tracks. We need to invest in child care, health care, trades, police, firefighting, and other critical employment tracks that do not require four-year degrees.

I have also signed onto a bill to ensure that female sports are for the female sex.

It is a privilege to serve the great people of northern Minnesota, and if you are ever in St. Paul, please stop and see me in the State Office Building. To receive weekly emails from me, sign up at house.mn.gov/03b . Follow me on Facebook at facebook.com/RepNatalieZeleznikar , where you can watch weekly video updates. I am trying many ways to reach as many of you as possible.

This session is already moving at record pace, with more than 1,000 bills introduced in just five weeks. May the North Star shine brightly.

Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar, R-Fredenberg Township, represents Minnesota House District 3B. She wrote this for the News Tribune.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA LEGISLATURETAXESEDUCATION
