Incumbent's View: Duluth needs city councilor who consistently steps up

Costco, fed up with city development processes, announces it will not build a new store in Duluth. And it never does.

A child-care center in Lakeside, after pleas from parents and teachers to the owners to work with them fall short, closes its doors and leaves 60-plus kids without care.

The organizers of the Memorial Day Parade, unable to fund a city fee increase from $400 to $4,000, are forced to move a West Duluth tradition for decades to another community.

The Duluth Police Department, after years of ranking dead last in salaries compared to other agencies, sees a mass exodus of talented officers flee for jobs in other cities after Duluth leaders fail to address the police-retention crisis that accelerated in the wake of the defund-the-police movement in Minneapolis.

Spirit Mountain never gets its act together, continues to spiral financially, and, with no end in sight, becomes a top campaign issue in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like a bad “choose your own adventure” book, these outcomes were not just possible but likely in Duluth. But in each situation, I recognized the importance of the issue, decided to step up, and believe we ended up with a better result than the path we were on.

Because, in reality, Costco did get built — only after I called the developer and learned what the main sticking point was to help turn the deal around.

The child-care center is still open and caring for kids — only after Councilor Therese Tomanek and I went to bat for the parents and teachers to buy them time to acquire the facility to keep it running.

The Memorial Day Parade is still here — only after Councilor Janet Kennedy and I called the city administration and volunteer organizers together to get the deal done.

Our police officers got a 15% raise, and our firefighters got a long-overdue training increase — only after I worked with Councilors Derek Medved, Renee Van Nett, and Gary Anderson to amend the proposed city budget and address the impending public-safety staffing crisis we faced.

And Spirit Mountain turned a profit the past two years — only after the city administration implemented a task force I recommended and co-chaired and from which interim Executive Director Ann Glumac and her team took the ball and ran.

The truth about being in a leadership role is that the most impactful moments you help shape have little to do with what you planned to work on and everything to do with situational leadership.

As a leader, I’ve prioritized my time these last five years as your city councilor dealing with the issues that will shape our city’s future long after I’m done serving in public office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth is a special place with incredible potential, but we still face urgent challenges. And they won’t solve themselves — only leadership will.

Now more than ever, we need serious councilors who do the work and get results. My focus has always been on Duluth and not issues beyond our control. We must solve long-term city budget problems so we can increase the street and infrastructure repair budgets citywide; fully staff our snowplow crews and police and fire ranks; create more housing, child care, and quality jobs; grow our economic base to reduce the tax burden on residents; and restore pride in our downtown by improving safety.

Results, not rhetoric. That’s been my approach since day one. And if chosen to serve again, it will be my approach for the next term, too.

I can’t promise what issues will emerge these next four years. But I can promise I’ll do my best to keep getting the job done for you.

Incumbent Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman is one of eight candidates for two At Large council seats. Four will advance from the Aug. 8 primary to Election Day on Nov. 7. Forsman wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.