Incumbent's View: Duluth is thriving, building economic vitality

It has been an honor to serve as your mayor. Thank you for your trust and support. Elections are choices about who has the vision and ability to move us forward together. My record is clear, and my commitment remains steadfast. My vision is for our city to be a place where everyone has what they need and where we all feel safe and included. I envision a thriving, prosperous, and vibrant community for all our neighbors across all our neighborhoods.

Together, our city will continue to lead on infrastructure, housing, climate, racial equity, and support for working families. My administration has delivered on all these in deep, real, and meaningful ways. We have not backed down from the challenge of building economic vitality for a thriving community. And we will continue to lead and innovate, because this vision is for our community’s shared future, not simply a single moment or election.

For the next term, this is our plan, and these are our priorities:

First, reliable infrastructure. We’ve created the first dedicated Street Repair Fund, established a specific plan to remove lead from water pipes, and increased the mileage of street repairs 850% since when I first took office. For the first time in decades, we will patch all of our primary and secondary roads. We are investing $10 million every year and are on a 25-year sustainable street-repair and replacement schedule.

Reliable infrastructure also means making sure our drinking-water pipes are lead-free and ensuring that every single resident and business in our community has reliable and affordable broadband internet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Second, good jobs. We have now achieved three straight years of record-breaking private business investment, putting us on the path to accelerate our economic growth and expand our tax base. My vision is to make Duluth the first-choice location for business expansion, investment, and start-up in Minnesota. Getting there will require persistence to prioritize the needs of a growing and diverse economic development community and tackling issues like affordable child care so parents feel confident entering Duluth’s workforce.

Third, doubling down on our efforts downtown. We are on course to renew our downtown by transforming empty office space into fully occupied housing units, removing blight, redeveloping areas along First Street, and continuing our clear and sustained focus on public-safety efforts that are holistic and meet our neighbors where they are at. We are the first city in the nation to enable a nurse to become a part of our co-response team, and we have decreased crime by 22% citywide.

Fourth, increasing housing. We’ve added 1,700 new units across the city, more than has ever been added during that same time period. We established the Duluth Housing Trust Fund, invested $19 million directly into affordability, and elevated housing as part of our overall economic-development strategy within the city. We will grow the affordable-housing trust fund and continue to address housing insecurity.

Fifth, climate resilience. We created Duluth’s first-ever climate action plan and reduced the city’s greenhouse gas emissions by 32% since I took office. We will enlist an all-in approach to eliminate climate-damaging pollution and achieve our goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Who leads our city matters. How they lead it matters more.

Leading effectively means building strong teams, empowering them in their work, taking heat when it needs to be taken, and staying laser-focused on delivering solutions of lasting impact. When we make progress, it’s a celebration for all of us.

I’m prepared to continue this worthy effort with you. Not only am I ready, I am eager for what’s next.

Together, we’ve accomplished so much. Together, we’ll accomplish much more.

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m Emily Larson, your mayor, and I ask for your support.

Emily Larson is mayor of Duluth and is being challenged by four others. Two will advance from the Aug. 8 primary to Election Day on Nov. 7. Larson wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.