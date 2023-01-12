In Response: Nuclear energy needed now to help solve climate change

The Dec. 16 “Local View” column, “Nuclear energy is too pricey, too dangerous,” claimed the nuclear industry is deceased. It also claimed that solar and wind electrical generation provide the affordable, scalable, safe, and truly renewable means to a 100% carbon-free energy future. Errors in the column were glaring.

The column stated, “In short, reactors take too much time to build, are too expensive, have too great a carbon-dioxide footprint, and are the most dangerous form of electrical generation ever engineered.”

“Too much time to build”? While that may be true in recent U.S. cases, the long times have had nothing to do with nuclear technology. China has, on average, been doubling its energy from nuclear every five years for many years. According to Our World in Data, in 2006, the nuclear output in China was 4 terawatt hours and in 2021 had jumped to 100 terawatt hours.

“Too expensive”? Wind and solar in the U.S. are inexpensive only because they receive more than $32 in federal subsidies for every $1 received by nuclear, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury . Compare the energy costs of primarily nuclear France to primarily solar and wind Germany. Germany solar and wind is triple the cost of France’s nuclear and will last half as long, according to Energy Central .

“Most dangerous”? All energy technologies kill people, so we need to look at relative safety. Nuclear is not only not the most dangerous, nuclear actually is the safest. Mortality by energy-source data, which are readily available, show deaths per terawatt hour of wind at 0.15, of solar at 0.44 and of nuclear at 0.04. In 2008, UNSCEAR (the United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation) updated the expected Chernobyl accident future deaths from cancer from 4,000 to undetectable. This changed nuclear deaths from 0.04 down to 0.0013.

If you do the math, you see that solar energy is more than 300 times as deadly as nuclear energy. The source of this is the World Health Organization and United Nations. You may wonder where all the solar-energy deaths come from. I suspect that because solar has such low energy density, there are many more people involved in its installation, where people can die from falling off roofs and electrocution.

The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act is providing hundreds of millions to speed development of the nuclear industry. The industry is hardly deceased. Twenty countries are now pursuing nuclear energy.

The column further stated that “facilities would be easy targets for terrorist attacks or adversaries during conflicts.” Russia, at war with Ukraine for a year, made direct missile strikes at a nuclear plant with no release of radiation. Nuclear facilities are hardened and definitely not easy targets.

The column also claimed that “the storage of radioactive wastes for tens of thousands of years will have a very large carbon load on our atmosphere.” Nuclear waste is only waste if you waste it. Spent nuclear fuel is a valuable resource. The American company Curio Solutions is in the process of commercializing proven chemical processes to recycle spent nuclear fuel into new reactor fuel, industrial raw materials, and life-saving medical isotopes. France has been recycling spent nuclear fuel for a long time.

Ray Sundby of Milpitas, California, near San Jose, is active with the Thorium Energy Alliance (thoriumenergyalliance.com), a non-governmental, nonprofit educational organization. He spent five winter seasons in Antarctica supporting the work of science.