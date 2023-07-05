In Response: Most Minnesotans don't support 2023 legislative results

In November 2022, the DFL retained a slim advantage in the Minnesota House and eked out a one-vote majority in the Senate, 34-33, winning the decisive seat by only 321 votes. With its new majority, the DFL seized the opportunity to enact the most radical legislative package in Minnesota’s history this past legislative session, with most of its key measures passing by a single vote.

Minnesota’s compliant press used words like “historic” to describe the session. And DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin praised Gov. Tim Walz and DFL lawmakers in his June 27 column in the News Tribune for passing “bill after bill aimed squarely at improving the lives of families across Minnesota” (DFL Chairman's View: “ Generations of Minnesotans will benefit from legislative session ”).

But what do Minnesota voters actually think about it? Our polling , carried out by Meeting Street Insights of Washington, D.C., indicates they don’t like what they saw at the Capitol this year.

As the 2023 session was ending, we asked Minnesota voters how they evaluated the Legislature’s work: excellent, good, just fair, or poor? Pollsters often group “excellent” and “good” together as approval, and “just fair” and “poor” together as disapproval. In those terms, only 37% of respondents said they approved of the session as a whole, while 58% disapproved. And a plurality of 32% rated the Legislature’s performance as “poor.”

Consistent with those findings, 51% of Minnesotans now say the state is on the wrong track, compared with just 43% who think we are going in the right direction.

When we turn to specific issues, most Minnesotans expressed deep unhappiness with what our Legislature did. This year’s tax increases were unpopular: 81% opposed the increases in car-tab fees, 72% opposed the tax on retail deliveries, 58% opposed the metro sales tax increase, and by 50% to 46% opposed the new payroll tax to support paid family leave.

In fact, by raising multiple taxes, the DFL Legislature went directly contrary to the wishes of a large majority of Minnesotans. Fully 60% of respondents told our pollster that Minnesota’s income taxes are too high, while only 3% thought they were too low. And yet, instead of cutting taxes — and in spite of having an $18 billion surplus! — the Legislature listened to the 3% fringe and raised taxes. Perhaps we should be grateful DFL lawmakers didn’t jack our too-high income taxes even higher.

On other issues, too, the Legislature went out on a limb. It gave convicted felons the right to vote before their sentences are complete, which Minnesotans oppose 60% to 36%. It legalized abortion up to and including the moment of birth, a position that only 28% say they hold. With much fanfare, Gov. Walz signed into law a measure to make Minnesota a “trans refuge,” where children from around the country can come for sex-change operations, even when such a procedure would be illegal where the child lives. This is deeply unpopular with Minnesotans. Only 22% said they approve of sex-change operations on minors, while 67% disapprove of such surgeries.

Consistent with the view that Minnesota’s far-left policies have put our state on the wrong track, Minnesotans have become pessimistic about the state’s future. Asked whether they believed their children’s generation will be better off economically, worse off, or the same as their generation, a shockingly low 14% said they expect the next generation of Minnesotans will be better off. A majority, 54%, said they think the next generation will be worse off.

We also asked whether respondents think their children, or the next generation, will stay in Minnesota or will move away. Most don’t see a future here for their children: 59% said it is likely their children, or the next generation, will move to another state, while only 38% thought such a move unlikely.

Notwithstanding the DFL chair’s predictable cheerleading, such pessimism is easy to understand in the wake of a legislative session that was deeply misguided in the eyes of most Minnesotans — and catastrophic in the eyes of some.

The good news is that if you are appalled at what our Legislature just did, you are not alone. On the contrary, you are part of Minnesota’s majority.

John Hinderaker is president of the Center of the American Experiment (americanexperiment.org), a conservative public policy think tank based in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

John Hinderaker