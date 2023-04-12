In Response: Money wasted on nuclear weapons is a local issue

Nuclear weapons are a local issue for many reasons. The most obvious, with the most direct local impact, is the financial cost. Money wasted on nuclear weapons is money not available for other pressing needs in our society. This impacts everyone in our country, including all of us in the Twin Ports.

It is absurd to think local people, or our local representatives, should not speak out about this waste. People should speak out and take action on issues decided at higher levels of government. This is the essence of democracy.

The notion that we must leave decisions on nuclear weapons to “experts” in Washington, D.C., or others, as a News Tribune editorial suggested, is wrong and dangerous (Our View: “ Nukes treaty doomed — by Duluth City Hall? ”). We have a long history of these supposedly “wise men” from the military and foreign-policy elites being dead wrong. Millions of people are dead because of their mistakes in Vietnam, Iraq (twice), and Afghanistan. Our former troops are still dying from suicide, PTSD, and war-related diseases. Trillions have been wasted, and little was gained.

Clearly, our national government needs sensible guidance from us common folk in the hinterland.

The dictionary definition of waste is expending resources on things you do not need and cannot use.

ADVERTISEMENT

We cannot use nuclear weapons. They are militarily useless. Mutually assured destruction is actually mutually assured suicide. No one will win a nuclear war. Even a limited use of a small portion of the world's nukes would have a catastrophic impact on people and the planet.

We do not need nuclear weapons to defend our country. We have many times more conventional military capacity than any potential enemy. But nuclear weapons can reach and destroy our country. An attack can happen in minutes with no way to completely prevent it and no effective defense. We would be more secure if nuclear weapons were abolished.

This was widely recognized in the past, and verifiable nuclear arms control agreements were negotiated. Nuclear stockpiles were reduced from 80,000 to 13,500 warheads. But these successful efforts have been abandoned. Today, our government has plans to spend $1.7 trillion to completely rebuild our entire nuclear arsenal. This is igniting a new, dangerous, and unnecessary nuclear-arms race.

Rather than opposing the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (“ Duluth City Council divided on stand against nuclear weapons ,” March 14), our government should be leading to make it a success. This will only happen with massive nationwide and local pressure to change our government's dangerous policies. Duluth should join this effort.

Philip Anderson of Maple is a member of Veterans for Peace Chapter 80. For more information on this topic, he suggests ban-nukes-twin-ports.com .