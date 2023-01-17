In Response: Line 3 protests endangered Minnesotans, the environment

Opponents of the Line 3 Replacement Project would like you to think their First Amendment rights, including the right to protest, were restricted during construction. Nothing could be further from the truth. They portray their protests as only peaceful and legal. Unfortunately, that’s not true either.

In her Jan. 8 opinion piece in the News Tribune (Local View: “ On anniversary of Line 3 protests, rallying rolls on for rivers, rights ”), protester Shanai Matteson threw around dates and locations where project construction occurred. In one instance, she wrote of an inadvertent return of agency-approved non-toxic drilling mud largely made up of naturally occurring clay and water at the Willow River. What Matteson failed to explain was that the large number of protesters who took control of the site actually prevented contractors from implementing agency-approved response plans. By walking and dragging their own materials directly through the waterway, protesters churned up sediment, resulting in a greater impact on water quality than the inadvertent return. The protesters delayed Enbridge’s clean-up activities.

The truth is that illegal and dangerous protests during Line 3 construction resulted in real consequences for people and the environment. Illegal protests included setting fires, cutting hydraulic lines, and attacking equipment with sledgehammers, causing millions of dollars in damages and driving construction crews away from sites to protect their safety. In a number of instances, the damaged equipment was owned by Native American contractors and their workers. In short, activists put themselves and the environment in danger, as well as first responders, our contractors, our employees, and the public.

It is also true that the Line 3 Replacement Project was built under the most comprehensive regulatory framework in the history of Minnesota, resulting in the issuance of more than 60 federal, state, local, and tribal approvals. These approvals included the strictest environmental requirements in state history.

Enbridge, with the support of union and tribal contractors, implemented strong environmental safeguards and protections to meet these regulatory requirements and to protect natural resources. This included construction oversight by agency and tribal monitors with the authority to stop construction at any time. When events were identified, Enbridge reported and corrected them, consistent with plans approved by the agencies. Each of the occurrences noted in our agreement with the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office have been corrected and continue to be monitored.

One constant in Matteson’s piece was her apparent effort to misguide readers. Line 3 was not an extraction project, as she referred to it; it was a maintenance and safety-focused improvement essential to Minnesota and the Upper Midwest’s energy transportation infrastructure. This $9 billion private investment modernized and replaced the pipeline on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border. A total of $3 billion was spent in Minnesota alone with an overall regional economic impact of $5 billion.

In addition to creating thousands of family-supporting construction jobs and millions in local construction spending and additional tax dollars, Enbridge spent well over $350 million with tribal nations, citizens, communities, and contractors in Minnesota. Native American workers made up 7% of the workforce on Line 3. The project was completed and placed into service on Oct. 1, 2021.

Contrary to what Matteson wrote, Enbridge did not pay police. Anticipating that local law enforcement would be called upon to address protest activities, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission required Enbridge to fund a public-safety escrow account to protect communities from financial burden. Decisions about appropriate reimbursements to communities were made by an independent manager appointed and overseen by the Minnesota PUC, not Enbridge.

Matteson and other activists may want to rewrite history, but the fact remains that some protesters did break laws. While we support the rights of individuals and groups to express their views legally and peacefully about the energy we all use, we also support the justice system holding individuals accountable for their illegal actions, especially when people and the environment are endangered.

Barry Simonson of Duluth is director of the Line 3 Replacement Project for Enbridge.