In Response: Fund all options, not just abortion 'alternatives'

Scrutiny of the lack of resources available to pregnant individuals considering parenting or adoption when facing unintended pregnancies was valid in the April 20 “Local View” column in the News Tribune, “ In Minnesota, fund alternatives to abortion, too .”

Undoubtedly, we live in a country that does not support pregnant individuals and families, as demonstrated by our abysmal maternal and child health outcomes, lack of paid parental leave, unaffordable child care, cruel health care system, unacceptably low rates of reunification for families in the foster system, high child poverty and hunger rates, and more.

I also was in agreement with the column’s critique of the overselling of adoption as an acceptable pregnancy option, which ignores the profound trauma for all parties involved and which neglects to address the capitalist, racist, and predatory nature of the adoption industry.

Where I took issue with the writer of the column — Rick Leighton of Duluth, a retired attorney and the father of two adopted children — was his view of pregnancy options existing in a hierarchy with parenting, adoption, and abortion in that order. Creating this hierarchy with parenting and adoption as “alternatives” rather than “options” in an effort to dissuade individuals from choosing abortion discounted the deeply personal considerations one makes when faced with an unintended pregnancy and undermined the autonomy of an individual to make their own decisions about their health and their futures.

The proposed funding changes the column referenced would impact the so-called “Positive Alternatives” grant. On paper, this grant exists to fund organizations which provide pregnancy support and adoption services as “positive alternatives to abortion” and which do not “encourage or affirmatively counsel a woman to have an abortion.” In reality, the organizations receiving these funds are part of a larger network of “crisis pregnancy centers,” or CPCs, which exist to steer individuals away from the decision to have an abortion.

While it’s true CPCs may offer some legitimate services — including providing infant-care supplies, parenting classes, and financial support to new parents — it is also true they use deceitful and manipulative tactics to prevent abortion. These tactics include misrepresenting themselves and their services, medically misinforming about the risks of abortion, producing inaccurate ultrasounds not interpreted by a licensed medical provider, violating HIPAA standards by sharing client contact information to harass them about their pregnancy after they leave their centers, failing to disclose to patients that they are not a medical facility or abortion provider, and shaming people for considering abortion. In Minnesota, CPCs outnumber abortion providers 11:1; and with health care provider shortages generally, a pregnant person may understandably view a CPC as the only available pregnancy resource.

While Gov. Tim Walz’s proposed state budget does remove funding for the grant, an alternative change to the program was proposed by Rep. Liz Olson of Duluth as the “Positive Pregnancies Support Act.” It would not defund the program, but regulate it to ensure organizations which receive the funding are presenting their services honestly, providing medically accurate information, counseling individuals on all pregnancy options including abortion, providing referrals to abortion services when asked by clients, and following appropriate client privacy guidelines. The act also would remove restrictions on the grant that disallow the provision of or counseling on abortion, opening funding to more organizations which provide those services.

In response, many CPCs testified that they would not comply with the regulatory changes and would continue in their missions to discourage individuals from seeking abortion. This willingness to lose funding and limit or terminate their services shows their lack of care for the pregnant individuals they claim to serve, putting their goal to eliminate abortion above their clients’ well-being.

The proposed changes to the Positive Pregnancies funding — and, more generally, the work being done by our state bodies of governance to improve systemic shortcomings for individuals, families, and children, including increasing funding for and access to abortion — offer us a vision of a Minnesota where the lives, autonomy, and futures of all Minnesotans are valued.

Paulina Briggs is executive director of WE Health Clinic, Duluth’s sexual, reproductive, and abortion health care provider.

