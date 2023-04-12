In Response: Ethanol, solar panels actually accelerate climate change

Let's be clear, expanding the use of ethanol and solar panels, as a March 27 column in the News Tribune endorsed (Local View: “ Clean energy better for farmers, the land, taxpayers ”), is supported only by those who have not done the science and have been taken in by heavily subsidized projects with huge, hidden downsides that are far from “green.” Instead of helping to slow climate change, these projects make it worse.

Criticism of ethanol projects is nothing new. In 2008, a study in AAAS Science magazine found that corn-based ethanol increased greenhouse-gas emissions instead of reducing them, and a 2009 study concluded that plowing fields to grow corn for ethanol could release more carbon into the atmosphere than ethanol supposedly offsets. Furthermore, the fermentation stage of ethanol production releases methane gas that is a more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide.

According to a 2015 Nation article (“Ethanol: Bad For the Climate, Worse for the Pocketbook”), “40% of U.S. corn goes into gas tanks, not stomachs, and the cost of feed has risen. Poverty groups like ActionAid USA also oppose ethanol supports.”

Ethanol projects are all about money, not the environment. They insult the millions who go to bed hungry.

The Wall Street Journal agrees, writing on March 18, 2022 , "If you want to lower gas and food prices, cancel the ethanol subsidies. Making ethanol diverts corn production to fuel rather than food. In addition, corn ethanol has a larger carbon footprint than gasoline."

ADVERTISEMENT

Making ethanol is not as simple as "get corn, make alcohol, add to gas." We've all seen pictures of oil refineries; ethanol plants are similar in complexity. Think of the carbon footprint to build and operate either. Iowa is saturated with ethanol plants, all of which use electricity generated by burning carbon, which adds to their large carbon footprint.

The column’s support of generating electricity with 20% efficient, hugely subsidized, resource-gobbling, intermittent, environment-damaging, short-lived solar panels that should be recycled as hazardous waste but are often not, was lamentable, but not surprising.

We are supposed to care about global warming, but we cut down carbon-absorbing, oxygen-creating foliage and foolishly replace it with solar panels that get up to 50 degrees hotter than surrounding temperatures. Solar panels are just as bad in the desert where we cover light-reflecting sand with panels that convert almost 80% of the incoming radiation to heat.

Just one acre of solar panels creates 1.2 million watts of heat per day, and it creates 300 times more toxic waste than nuclear power plants per unit of electricity generated. Studies also show that homeowners will do themselves and the environment more good by painting their roofs white or light gray instead of adding solar panels. In addition, solar farms shove local species aside on a planet where species extinctions are already rising.

The writer of the column, Eric Enberg of Duluth, was identified as a member of the Northland Chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby, the Duluth Climate and Energy Network, and Healthcare Professionals for a Healthy Climate. If those groups really care about climate change and the environment, I will provide to them a science-based presentation on climate change and energy and environmental issues at no charge.

George Erickson of Eveleth is a member of the Thorium Energy Alliance and the National Center for Science Education and is past vice president of the American Humanist Association. He lectures on climate and environmental and energy issues at colleges and before affinity groups. His book, "Unintended Consequences: The Lie That Killed Millions and Accelerated Climate Change," can be downloaded for free at tundracub.com. Erickson can be reached at tundracub7@gmail.com.