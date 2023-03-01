In Response: Column undermined Minnesota's fight for climate justice

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has spent two years fighting in court to hold accountable some of the world’s most powerful corporate interests — ExxonMobil, Koch Industries, and the American Petroleum Institute — for allegedly lying to Minnesotans about the overwhelmingly clear reality that their oil and gas businesses have fueled and continue to fuel our escalating climate crisis.

Like tobacco companies before them, these groups stand accused of selling and marketing dangerous products while misleading consumers about the catastrophic threat that they had to know about: the threat that fossil fuels pose to our climate, economy, and future. They are accused of spreading climate denial and disinformation through a coordinated campaign of deception for decades to protect their enormous profits. Last year, Exxon alone made $56 billion, a new corporate record — while our communities kept paying the price for more extreme weather and threats to public health.

If successful, Minnesota’s lawsuit would force these companies to pay for any damages they caused, to stop misleading residents, and to help fund honest public education about the climate.

A federal district judge has already handed the people of Minnesota an early victory, ruling that Ellison’s case is a “well-pleaded” consumer-protection lawsuit that should go forward in state court, where these companies could face a potential day of reckoning in front of a jury.

In response, fossil-fuel-industry front groups and enablers have polluted our public dialogue with rhetoric. They distort the facts of the case in the apparent hope of distracting us from the harm Exxon, Koch, and API are accused of knowingly causing.

A prime example is the Feb. 8 commentary in the News Tribune from Washington, D.C.-based economist, journalist, and advocate Yaël Ossowski, who claims to stand up for consumers. Headlined, “ Climate-change lawsuits discourage those seeking solutions ,” the commentary seemingly sought to undermine Minnesota’s fight for justice.

The reality is that Ossowski’s Consumer Choice Center was originally a project of a group called Students for Liberty, which has been tied to funding sources that support tobacco and oil companies.

As Minnesotans, we should always have an honest dialogue about public policy. We won’t all always agree, and public officials should be fair targets of criticism. But we should agree that we cannot let people from outside our state pollute that dialogue with arguments aligned with corporate interests. Such behavior is exactly what Attorney General Ellison’s suit seeks to combat.

The fossil-fuel industry is accused of lying and lobbying for years to keep us addicted to its dirty products. Minnesota is doing its part to advance effective climate solutions and to speed the transition to cleaner energy. Groups like my MN350 Action will continue pushing our state lawmakers to do more.

But Big Oil companies like ExxonMobil are not doing their part. Instead, they are using their record profits to move away from clean energy and to double down on the fossil fuels driving the climate crisis.

No one ever claimed that courts are the path to climate policy. But they are the proper place for our state’s chief law enforcement officer to hold bad actors accountable when they are alleged to have violated our laws against fraud and false advertising and to make sure our residents aren’t forced to pay to clean up a mess others made.

I’m proud that Minnesota is in that fight. No matter what some out-of-state commentator says, we deserve our day in court to seek justice and make polluters pay.

Tee McClenty is executive director of the Minneapolis-based, anti-pollution, pro-climate nonprofit MN350 (mn350.org) and MN350 Action.

