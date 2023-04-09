In Response: Clean water must be Minnesota's top priority

In her March 30 “Local Lawmaker’s View: ‘It needs to be said out loud: Make Minnesota mining happen’,” Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar made a silly argument that northern Minnesota has the resources in its own backyard to build solar panels and other necessary technology. Furthermore, she stated that Minnesota doesn’t want to support child and slave labor in China, Africa, and other third-world countries where mining of critical minerals takes place. Where does she see slave labor being used to mine beach sand or plastic, common components in solar panels and cellphones?

To be clear, solar panels require silicon (beach sand), which is by far the most common semiconductor material used in solar cells, according to the U.S. Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy . Silicon is also the second-most-abundant material on Earth after oxygen, according to Wikipedia . Indeed, the electronic “chips” that power our modern electronic appliances are made of silicon, which is not mined in Minnesota.

The top materials in our cellphones are silicon, plastic, and aluminum, which comprise 62% of a cellphone. Iron contributes another 20%. However, based on a U.S. Geological Survey minerals study , the U.S. contributes only 1.8% of the mined iron content globally. The very large majority of U.S. iron ore is used for the steel industry (not cellphones). It is quite silly to believe that if mining does not occur in Minnesota, we lose access to the electronics we use and love, as the column suggested.

Northern Minnesota legislators must develop the foresight to protect our clean water and forest environments first. This includes supporting our growing recreation and tourism economy, where boating; fishing; hunting; harvesting wild rice; and leisure stays in wilderness, at rural properties, and in lake cabins matter.

Metal recycling as a business with well-paid employment opportunities must be promoted.

In contrast to the dry, parched West Coast, Minnesota is a state with more than 10,000 lakes. Let’s “renew our lost connection to the land,” as Zeleznikar quoted Sen. Tom Bakk stating. Let’s make our land of sky blue waters a top agenda item in a world where clean water increasingly matters.

After all, our clean water is “made in America.”

Lynn Anderson of Round Lake, Minnesota, and Tamarack, Minnesota, is a volunteer for the Tamarack Water Alliance.