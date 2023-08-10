In Response: Call 'green transition' what it really is: 'green colonialism'

In an opinion column in the July 23 News Tribune (“ Opposition to mining now threatening lithium supplies ”), Jaak Daemen, professor emeritus in mining engineering at the University of Nevada, Reno, bemoaned what he said was a primary threat to our nation’s security in the face of climate change: Native Americans.

This piece of overt propaganda for multinational mining companies was full of unverified claims, fear mongering, and obvious ignorance regarding the history of the United States and its ongoing relationship with Indigenous people.

Since the earliest days of settler-colonial enterprise on this continent, the promises of extractive industries have been extravagant, while the results have been devastating. Daemen doesn’t seem to understand why Native Americans may reject promises of economic benefit from mining companies and governments.

Perhaps he is unaware of the history of Thacker Pass, part of the Northern Paiute ancestral homelands dating back 15,000 years. John Thacker was a sheriff and a detective employed by the Southern Pacific Railroad. His job was to protect mining interests; and when they rejected promises of economic benefit, Paiute people lost their lives.

At least one massacre was documented in the Reno Evening Gazette. Thacker led an early-morning raid on a Paiute camp, took four scalps, and kidnapped two children. On that day, 20 men, women, and elders were murdered before breakfast. Thacker was regaled a hero in the press and a humanitarian, too: “Although Capt. Thacker hated an Indian worse than poison, he would never allow an Indian child to be killed and saved the lives of the little red skins by taking them back to his ranch.”

We are now facing a familiar pattern, as the drive for profit through a “green transition” proceeds unabated. Indigenous leaders are calling this “ green colonialism ” and are warning that western climate strategies are a threat to biodiversity, clean water, and Indigenous rights.

At Oak Flats in Arizona, a land grab is underway. Apache Stronghold, a community organization led by San Carlos Apache, has been fighting the global mining giant Rio Tinto for a decade. Its resistance is based on its freedom of religion and the protection of Indigenous sacred sites. The Apache people have been going to Oak Flats, the home of their deities, for millennia.

Gary McKinney, a Shoshone Paiute leader of the resistance at Thacker Pass, asked, “Why do we forget to talk about the atrocious things? Because America wasn’t always good. They stole the land from the Native American people and moved us up out of the way. They continue to bring genocide upon us. To this day we recognize that, and we are resisting that, because we are the survivors of atrocities.”

Here at home, the proposed Talon Metals-Rio Tinto mine would be directly upstream of Big Sandy Lake, the site of another atrocity. In 1850, the U.S. government broke several treaties and tricked Anishinaabe people, compelling them to go to Sandy Lake just before winter to receive annuity payments that were arranged via treaty negotiations. Once there, the payments and provisions they were promised were purposely delayed. When the food was delivered, it was spoiled. Hundreds died of starvation and exposure, freezing to death as they tried to return home.

Why did the U.S. government purposely try to remove them from their homelands just before winter? Because mining and timber companies wanted the land to exploit it for profit.

Regarding the proposed Tamarack nickel project, which Rio Tinto and Talon Metals claim would be a “green mine,” Jean Skinaway-Lawrence of the Sandy Lake Band says, “It makes me think the (federal) administration already has its mind set. They haven’t been here to see our critical mineral, Manoomin (wild rice). This is critical to our traditions and our cultural identity. Sulfates will decimate the wild rice. We have a covenant to protect it.”

Indigenous resistance has always been about preserving the water and land so the people can survive with their culture and sacred sites intact. Here in Minnesota, U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Hermantown, rails against resistance to mining by saying, “They want to destroy our way of life.”

But there seems to be little consideration for the lives of those whose ancestors inhabited this land for thousands of years before America existed. It’s a potent example of green colonialism, reinforcing power dynamics to further marginalize Indigenous people, erasing their history and belonging to this land.

Indigenous livelihoods, culture, and spiritual practices are all rooted in these lands. Our efforts to address climate change by promoting more consumption of resources should not come at the expense of Indigenous lands or people.

Johnny Barber of Palisade, Minnesota, is a photographer and videographer who closely follows mining proposals and the actions of mining companies. He can be reached at johnnybarberphoto@gmail.com.

Johnny Barber