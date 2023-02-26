In Response: BWCAW protection is the long view, not mining

Some places are too special to risk. The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is one of those places.

The proposed Twin Metals mining operation has been increasingly — and falsely, I and many others feel — described by mining proponents as a critical operation for the transition to a green economy. Supporters of the mine apparently would like you to believe the Twin Metals mine is a make-or-break piece of the United States’ electrification puzzle. Any such claim is disingenuous and misleading.

The U.S. Department of the Interior’s decision to ban sulfide-ore copper mining for 20 years in the watershed containing the BWCAW was the result of a comprehensive evaluation by the U.S. Forest Service of the likely ecological, economic, and recreational impacts of the proposed mine. Essentially, the department concluded that, based on Forest Service studies, any benefits from mining would be insignificant compared to the potential repercussions.

The Forest Service has detailed the threat with substantial evidence.

Twin Metals merely asks people to trust its ability to operate a safe mine, with the false claims being made that the operation is indispensable.

Former Minnesota state Sen. Tom Bakk — recently registered as a lobbyist for Twin Metals and the tobacco industry, according to the Daily Reformer and others’ reports — recently argued in a commentary that, “If we want a greener future, we must have mining.” Bakk ignored the reality that two things can be simultaneously true: Protecting the BWCAW is also a win for a sustainable future. A driving force behind the transition to renewable energy is the commitment to safeguarding irreplaceable ecosystems, like the BWCAW, from the escalating effects of climate change.

It's ironic that mining proponents cynically tout a “green future” while apparently also being willing to accept the risk of massive and irreparable harm to the BWCAW ecosystem; in essence, the ore deposit would be meaningless to the supply of critical minerals used in climate-protecting technologies.

Bakk asserted that we must “give Twin Metals the review it deserves — the same courtesy that any responsible company, in any industry, hoping to do business in our state deserves.” Bakk was referencing the state permitting process and is on record having said that once state agencies begin environmental review of a mine, it will not be stopped.

However, the federal review process that the Forest Service and Department of Interior followed was plainly established in federal statues in 1976. These agencies have the authority to determine whether the mining of publicly owned minerals on specific public lands is in the best interest of the United States. Bakk seems to want to pretend that this process does not exist. Yet, as the Department of Interior confirmed in relation to the Superior National Forest lands covered by its order, some public lands are so valuable that mining must be prohibited.

In the Daily Reformer on Feb. 15, Bakk claimed mining is inevitable and forward-looking. “Big worldwide miners have a long view of things. They take a decades-long view of the situation,” he said .

Bakk has it exactly backward. Environmental protection is the long view. In fact, the work to protect the BWCAW has extended for more than a century. A 1975 Canoe Country Outfitters newsletter from Ely stated that there is fear “that toxic wastes may perpetually seep into BWCA waters” and that the “Izaak Walton League is leading (the) fight to protect (the) BWCA from destruction by mining.”

The people who love this magnificent wilderness — the most popular wilderness area in the nation — will not quit. The fight for permanent protection beyond the 20-year Department of Interior ban continues. Congress and the Minnesota Legislature have the power to preserve the pristineness of the Boundary Waters. We must recognize that the immeasurable value of the area vastly outweighs any perceived benefits from mining.

Zach Spindler-Krage of Rochester, Minnesota, is a political and environmental activist studying political science and policy studies at Grinnell College in Iowa.