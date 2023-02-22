In Response: All Minnesotans deserve dignity; restore freedom to drive

The News Tribune’s Jan. 24 editorial in opposition to driver’s licenses for all was ill-informed ( Our View: “Reject misguided ‘driver’s licenses for all’ — again ”). We feel the need to set the record straight.

Driver’s licenses for all is the right thing to do for our state because it will improve public safety, grow our economy, and ensure that all Minnesotans are able to live with dignity. But you don’t have to take our word for it; just listen to what the broad coalition of supporters have to say about it.

Law enforcement recognizes that this bill improves public safety. That’s why the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, an organization that represents approximately 300 police chiefs across the state, supports the bill in its current form. Additionally, the Minnesota Peace and Police Officers Association, which represents more than 10,000 active law-enforcement officials across Minnesota, says it will “make our roads safer” and “no doubt lead to fewer accidents.” St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay wrote that driver’s licenses for all will “provide verification of everyone’s identity, giving law enforcement a greater ability to protect the public’s safety.”

Labor unions and the business community recognize this bill is necessary for our economy. The Minnesota AFL-CIO and more than a dozen labor unions, as well as the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, have all submitted letters in support of the bill. The Minnesota Farmers Union says that driver’s licenses for all “would help address workforce challenges by making it easier for immigrants to drive safely and legally to work.”

Faith leaders recognize this bill would allow all Minnesotans to live with dignity. We’ve heard from countless priests, pastors, rabbis, and imams who have written to legislators imploring them to consider the humanity of their neighbors and vote in favor of this legislation. The Minnesota Catholic Conference wrote, “We hope today that we as Minnesotans follow the most common biblical moral exhortation — to welcome the stranger — and remember that our families, too, were once strangers in this land who arrived with the same hopes that our undocumented community has today.”

The editorial displayed a significant lack of understanding about the challenges of immigration in its assertion that “those who choose to be here illegally can be encouraged to pursue appropriate channels to obtain citizenship first.” Our immigration system is broken, and there is no pathway to citizenship for many undocumented Minnesotans due to the bipartisan failure to reform our immigration system at the federal level. States are left to deal with the consequences. That’s why we’re taking action on driver’s licenses.

Opponents of the bill have made baseless claims that this policy could open the door to undocumented Minnesotans casting ballots in our elections. This couldn’t be further from the truth; a driver’s license is proof of residency, not citizenship. There are thousands of people who live in Minnesota and possess driver's licenses but are ineligible to vote, such as green-card holders and 16-year-olds.

Undocumented Minnesotans maintain an omnipresent fear of deportation. They want to be law-abiding members of our society. That’s why we’re fighting for this law. The suggestion that they’ll risk being deported and separated from their families just to cast a ballot is a red herring.

We’ll leave readers with the words of longtime state Rep. Tom Rukavina, who wrote the following in his final letter to the editor before he passed away in 2019: “It’s puzzling to me that some of my friends and their children have forgotten that they are the children and grandchildren of immigrants. That they came to America for the same dream, to make life better for themselves and their families.”

Sen. Zaynab Mohamed, DFL-Minneapolis, is the chief author of a bill to legalize driver’s licenses for all and represents Minnesota Senate District 63 in South Minneapolis. Sen. Jen McEwen, DFL-Duluth, represents District 8.

