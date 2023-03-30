In Response: A vote against nuclear weapons is always worthwhile

The News Tribune’s March 20 editorial (Our View: “ Nukes treaty doomed — by Duluth City Hall? ”), which was about the discussion and the vote of the Duluth City Council on the Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, asserted that such discussions were a “waste of time” and that there is little anyone can do about whether a nuclear war occurs.

I think the editorial missed the mark.

National and international issues do impact local events. For example, an interesting story in the News Tribune two years ago about another effort at prohibition — the prohibition of alcohol in the 1920s — described the stark effects that national legislation had on Duluth. The city was deluged by alcohol coming over the border from Canada, courts were overwhelmed, and even the head of the city police department was arrested, and later acquitted, for smuggling.

Prohibition was a national issue that the Duluth City Council would have been wise to “waste time” on and plan for, given the very real impact it had on Duluth.

The truth is that not only can national and international events reach down to affect Duluth, the opposite is also true. Duluth’s City Council can take actions that reach up to impact governance at the national level. Again, Prohibition holds a useful lesson. Prohibition grew from the bottom up. It started with votes in towns and cities, which then spread to counties, then to regions, states, and eventually coalesced into national law. This is exactly the model that proponents of the Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons are following.

The editorial quoted a constituent who wrote to the council, “You know in your heart that nothing (you) say or do will prevent, or cause, a nuclear holocaust.” This is not only undemocratic, it is a quitter’s fatalism. The United States has always been a can-do culture, not a resigned “we’ll just take whatever happens” culture. People who wish to suffer in silence might consider moving to Russia where they have a long tradition of simply accepting what their rulers decide. Advocating that Duluth citizens mutely accept that there is nothing they can say or do about a problem that could have catastrophic consequences seems to go against the grain of what it means to be an American.

In a democracy, the people are sovereign, and if they decide that they wish to address nuclear weapons at the local level and ask their representatives to pass their feelings and opinions up to higher levels of government, the safest and most patriotic choice for officeholders, it seems to me, is to comply.

If a nuclear war were to occur, the federal government would not leap to Duluth’s aid. You may rely on it, that in the aftermath of a nuclear war, it will be local officials left to deal with the situation. Handling the effects of a nuclear war will then be the largest and most unreasonable “unfunded mandate” that has ever come down from Washington, D.C.

Perhaps nuclear war seems a remote possibility, although the threats of Russian President Vladimir Putin make it seem much nearer. But the world has come within inches of that precipice before. If you doubt that senseless violence is still possible — even violence as senseless as nuclear war — spend a few hours perusing history, which Winston Churchill once called a “dark, lamentable catalog of human crime.” Human beings are capable of amazing stupidity and folly.

It may be that Duluth will not, by itself, settle the matter of nuclear weapons or chart a clear path to elimination. But a vote supporting the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons might do real good. In my view, working to prevent a nuclear war is always worth doing.

Ward Wilson of Glenview, Illinois, is executive director of the anti-nuclear weapons nonprofit RealistRevolt.org and is the author of the forthcoming book, “It Is Possible: The Realist Case for Eliminating Nuclear Weapons,” which has been endorsed by seven Nobel Peace Prize laureates. He wrote this exclusively for the News Tribune.