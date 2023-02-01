In Response: 100% clean energy the right choice for Minnesota consumers

Legislation to require 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040 is now making its way through the Minnesota Legislature. This bill would put the state’s electric system on the path to rapid decarbonization, which is necessary to respond to the increasingly urgent warnings of climate scientists and meet the greenhouse gas reduction levels already set in Minnesota law.

But more than that, the 100% carbon-free energy standard would protect energy affordability and ensure a reliable grid for years to come.

Our mission at the Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota is to advocate for affordable clean energy on behalf of consumers. We look at proposed legislation through the lens of how it will affect Minnesotans, and the evidence shows moving to clean energy will help keep energy costs down.

Every week, we hear from families facing shutoffs, so we know the strain that high energy costs put on households. The rising prices of natural gas and other fossil fuels are the biggest factor behind the recent skyrocketing energy costs. (Corporate profits have a hand in it, too: 15% of Xcel Energy’s current electric rate hike request, for example, would go to an increased rate of return for the company’s shareholders.)

In contrast, wind and solar are already the lowest-cost electricity available today, generally costing less than energy produced from coal or gas. Renewables also help protect consumers from increases in fuel costs. Meanwhile, the infrastructure of our current energy system is aging and in need of replacement. The alternative to investing in renewables is to pay more to build new fossil fuel infrastructure, forcing consumers to pay for higher polluting energy for years to come.

All of this means Minnesotans will pay too much if we don’t transition quickly to clean-energy sources.

That’s not to say there won’t be challenges to achieving this ambitious goal. Our region needs more transmission lines; and as we get incrementally closer to 100% carbon-free energy, more work will be done to ensure the intermittent nature of wind and solar generation doesn’t affect the reliability of our grid. But those challenges are still far off — many studies estimate that the grid can handle upwards of 90% renewable energy without issue, while Minnesota’s mix currently sits around 30%. Work is already underway building out our transmission system.

Most importantly, if achieving 100% carbon-free electricity would put the reliability or affordability of the energy Minnesotans depend on at risk, the 100% standard will not be enforced until that can be assured. This bill provides utilities an “off-ramp” that considers real-world impacts on costs and reliability and that would provide an extension on the timeline to protect consumers.

Is Minnesota ready for a carbon-free electricity future? Our progress so far shows we are more ready than we may think. In 2007, Gov. Tim Pawlenty signed the Next Generation Energy Act, making Minnesota a national leader in clean-energy adoption by aiming for 25% renewable electricity by 2025. At the time, many questioned the electric grid’s ability to handle even 25% renewable electricity, so the legislation included the same off-ramp language we have today. It was a smart precaution then, just as it is now. But the hard work and innovation of Minnesota’s energy sector easily exceed that renewable standard without sacrifice to affordability or reliability. No off-ramps needed.

As climate change fuels more extreme weather and costs our economy billions of dollars a year , we must accelerate our efforts toward decarbonization. This bill for 100% clean electricity by 2040 represents Minnesota’s commitment to do our part.

But it’s no sacrifice. Minnesotans can have cleaner energy for less.

Annie Levenson-Falk is executive director of the St. Paul-based Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota (cubminnesota.org), a nonprofit advocate for utility consumers. She wrote this exclusively for the News Tribune.