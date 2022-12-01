IN APPRECIATION: Outpouring of support followed Ray “Skip” Sandman’s death

The family of Ray (Skip) Sandman, Miskoomiigwan, would like to send out our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who participated in sending Skip on his journey.

We have so much appreciation for those who tended the four-day fire, helped move necessary items out of the house, brought food and wood, stayed at the house, cooked and visited, and came to our feasts. We appreciate the Food Chief, who managed all the food at the wake and funeral, the many who brought dishes of food, the clan marker maker, and the endless people who gave their love and support. Thank you to the many journalists who reached out for interviews regarding Skip’s passing to memorialize his story and life.

Thank you to the Fond du Lac Reservation for supporting us every step of the funeral and burial process. Thank you to Anton Treuer and the officiating crew, Nelson’s Funeral Home, the Veterans and Drum Keepers who attended, the three men who prepared Skip’s body for burial, and the pallbearers. We extend a special thank you to the Navy Honor Guard honoring Skip at the burial site, as Skip was a proud Navy Veteran who served two tours in Vietnam.

We thank you all for supporting us prior to Skip’s passing at St. Luke’s ICU. We thank the incredible care team at St. Luke’s and at the Center for American Indian Resources. We are thankful for the meal trains and outpouring of support and for all who spent time visiting with Skip and our family.

There are so many to show our appreciation to for your generosity, love, respect, and help to send off a great man who left a lasting legacy in many people’s hearts, impacting their lives with teachings, healing, and stories that will last forever.

