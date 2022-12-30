Former Police Chief's View: Always be present for those who matter

The holiday season is an opportunity to find pause in our lives, reflect on the grace and blessings we are given, spend time or reconnect with those we love the most, and look forward to new beginnings in the new year.

Last year at this time, I pondered my future with great trepidation. For the first time in 30 years, I opened the door just a crack, for a few brief moments, to consider a life outside of police work. I’d think about it for a moment and then slam the door and convince myself it wasn’t my time. After all, there was more to do as Duluth police chief and areas where the department needed to improve. I had a to-do list that wasn’t all checked off. Besides, I loved it and, being honest, I was scared to leave it after 30 years.

Trust me, despite my love of the job, I had my fair share of times of excruciating and sometimes-prolonged pains in the backside. Mix in the profound heartache experienced by living through tragedies that strike the great people in our city, and it can be heavy, hard, and lonely. In these times, a focus on all that is good in people helped me guard against losing faith in humanity. Swallowing the bad tasting medicine dished out is only palatable when mixed with the sweetness of intrinsically having a love and respect of people and keeping a perpetually positive focus that doing the work and serving others is an honor.

The work is important and impacts so many people that it sells itself; there isn’t a need to search for excuses to work another hour or four. Without boundaries, it easily becomes a focus for nearly every waking minute. While I was head-down immersed in it, I became a shell of myself outside of it. Work-life balance was never my strength. My wife Kathy and kids Matthew, Joseph, and Kate bore the burden of me being checked out. Sadly, they shared how they knew the priority for my energy and time was all too often the DPD, leaving little in the tank for them at home. This was sad but true, and I am truly blessed they all stood by me and propped me up and still love me today. I am humbled and grateful for the grace and support they showed me when I was not at my best at home.

A few years ago, during one of my many conversations with former Duluth Police Chief and now St. Louis County Sheriff-elect Gordon Ramsay, we were trading stories about our work and commiserating about the challenges. As the conversation turned to our family lives, I shared how I was struggling with balancing work and my loved ones. He knew this. We worked closely together for nearly a decade. He told me something I will never forget: “Your problem is you have a mistress, and your mistress is your job,” he said. That has rattled around in my head time and time again. I thought being faithful to my wife in our marriage was limited to only forsaking all others and, unfairly, could not be applied to work. He was right, and it was a poignant reality for me to begin to refocus my priorities on family.

In our lives, we are all susceptible to losing focus on what is important. With all the noise around us, we can lose track of the people we love the most because, after all, there will always be time tomorrow, next week, next month, next year, or after retirement. But all too often, life doesn’t work that way, and tomorrow is promised to none of us. We put off the people we care for the most, not because we don’t care but because we have lost our way. We are betting with house money there will be more time or a better time in the future. It’s a gamble many of us make and the payoff is always regret. I know. I live with mine.

Commit this holiday season and new year to taking and making time to be present with those you love the most and count your blessings every time you have the good fortune to do so.

Each day I count my blessings that my tomorrow is finally my today.

Mike Tusken retired as Duluth police chief in August. He’s now a coordinator and instructor in the Law Enforcement Program at Fond du Lac Tribal & Community College. He wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.