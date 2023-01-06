Former Congressman's View: Find compromise on Twin Metals to reach clean-energy goals

The quest for cheap energy that won’t contribute to our own destruction is a challenge worthy of the alchemists of old. But alchemy was never able to deliver on its promises of miraculous transformation. Nor can such magical thinking help Minnesota do what’s necessary to help lead the way toward a green energy future.

Simply, many of the devices we need to make meaningful reductions in carbon emissions — electric cars, to name one; next-generation batteries, to name another — require metals that lie in the earth under our feet. The only way to get at them is to mine for them.

At a recent panel discussion held by the Economic Club of Minnesota, Brittany Zwierzchowski Tisler of the Conservative Energy Network framed the problem this way: “To further move toward this clean-energy future, if we’re talking about having baseload clean power at scale, you need to mine for those critical minerals. And you have (them) here (in Minnesota). You should be moving toward that.

“A key problem,” she said, “and we’re not just seeing this in Minnesota, we’re seeing it across the Midwest and across the country, there’s a lot of NIMBYism. You know, ‘not in my backyard’.”

Minnesotans may bristle at hearing their aversion to mining near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness dismissed as NIMBYism. I bristle a bit myself. But, as Ms. Tisler and others point out, we are already using copper and nickel to support our clean-energy goals, and those metals must come from somewhere.

Sadly, many of those possible somewheres are places where the mining happens without environmental protections or respect for human rights. As people of good conscience, we should not be content with letting foreign countries with poor environmental and labor standards produce the metals we need to power our electric vehicles.

But, clearly, neither should we sacrifice the quality of our water resources or the pristine beauty of our wilderness areas. The responsibility of stewardship in caring for these unique national assets does not disappear simply because we are trying to do our part in moving toward a clean-energy future.

In other words, these clean-energy efforts will require leadership that brings together the best minds and balances competing interests to ensure that politics doesn’t subvert the science.

Based on the information shared by the panelists at the Economic Club luncheon, here are a few guideposts:

Consistent regulatory supervision. Too often, regulations become political footballs, with rules enacted by one president only to be scrapped by the next.

Reevaluations of discredited technology. Nuclear power may have a role to play in a clean-energy future, but the U.S. hasn’t brought a new plant online in years.

A comprehensive review of unused existing technology. Dr. Jim Bowyer, professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota, told the Economic Club that some tech innovations that can help ease the transition away from fossil fuels have already been invented and are “sitting on the shelf,” awaiting a time when their cost might be palatable.

These guideposts point us toward a solution. Is it too much to ask that everyone — environmentalists and mining companies, Democrats and Republicans, rural residents and city dwellers — modify their rigid positions and seek a workable compromise that will allow us to make progress on our clean-energy goals?

Tim Penny of Owatonna, Minnesota, is the former representative of Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District and is co-founder and vice chair of the Economic Club of Minnesota (ecomn.org). He wrote this exclusively for the News Tribune.