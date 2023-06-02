Environmentally aware Duluth sixth-graders opine on …

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ABOUT THESE LETTERS: Each spring, Sea Change Expeditions of Two Harbors, a boating and voyaging program run by Katya and Mark Gordon, visits schoolchildren to teach them about Lake Superior, in particular its characteristics, vulnerabilities, and beauty. This spring, as part of the program, a handful of sixth-graders from North Shore Community School in Duluth wrote letters to the editor to the the News Tribune, sharing what they learned and urging readers to take action.

Opinion by North Shore Community School students
Today at 2:00 PM

… plastics pollution everywhere

I love boating on Lake Superior. I enjoy playing tennis and swimming at Park Point beach. I also love hiking outdoors on sunny days.

I have learned a lot in school about the problem of plastics pollution. Every time I go swimming at Park Point, I notice discarded plastics in the sand. Sometimes, I see plastics in the water. Plastics that go into Lake Superior never decompose and can just turn into microplastics. That is very bad for our lake.

I am asking everyone who goes swimming on Park Point to pick up their trash and to throw it away into the trash cans that are provided. Or bring it home, and throw it away there.

If everyone starts throwing away all their trash, we can have even cleaner lakes and beaches. If you see trash at a beach, even though it might not be yours, please pick it up.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. I hope it spreads awareness.

Cadence Fischer
Duluth

Cadence Fischer

***

… finding alternatives to plastics

My dad, Steve Bardolph, is a teacher in the graphic design department at the University of Minnesota Duluth. My parents, especially my mom, reads the News Tribune and shares stories with us. I recently learned about plastic in school and shared it with my family. My family is aware of plastic and will not take bags for just a few groceries. Or we will bring our own. We also refuse plastic utensils and save plastic caps for a school project: a cap mural.

Plastic dumps we have around this area are almost full, and plastic is not breaking down in these dumps. Plastic can break down into very small pieces called microplastics, which will never decompose — ever. Every small piece of plastic you buy will always be around on this Earth.

Plastic can hurt, or even kill, animals.

There are so many things you can do to reduce plastic, especially plastic bags. Consider buying paper bags or reusable fabric bags or mesh bags. Plastic bags use quite a lot of plastic and can be reused but only to a certain extent. If you do have plastic bags, use them to clean up dog droppings or use them in an art project.

Bamboo plates and utensils are alternatives to plastic ones. Try to avoid buying plastic mechanical pencils, and, if you can, don’t use plastic party favors. For almost everything made of plastic, there is an alternative.

Thank you for helping our planet! I hope to see changes in our town, state, and world.

Zane Bardolph
Duluth

Zane Bardolph

***

… on the disgust of roadside trash

Even though I am only 12 years old, I am aware of global warming. I live in Duluth on a busy road and just recently saw a plastic beach ball in our front yard. It blew across the street into another yard. I also saw a plastic garbage bag and a tarp.

I’m writing to ask people to stop dumping trash on the sides of our roads and in our roads. Make sure belongings are securely tied down in the bed of your truck and your rear doors are completely closed.

Thank you for your cooperation.

Ariadne Kesti
Duluth

Ariadne Kesti

***

Invasive Species
June 2, 2013
Adam Zyglis/Cagle Cartoons

… blasting invasives off your boat

I have a shirt that says, “Energizing America,” because my Dad works at Wescom, a credit union. It’s my last year in elementary school. Next year, I will go to Two Harbors High School.

I think more people should start thinking about “ clean, drain, dry ,” a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service campaign against invasive species. The campaign urges everyone who goes fishing or boating to clean their boat, drain their boat, and let it dry in the sun to help stop the spread of zebra mussels, milfoil, and spiny water fleas. I look forward to many people using “clean, drain, dry.”

Oliisa Bruckelmyer
Duluth

Oliisa Bruckelmyer

***

… zebra mussels ruining Lake Superior

I love to swim in Lake Superior. I’m asking everyone to follow the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s “clean, drain, dry” campaign for their boats and other equipment due to the increasing population of zebra mussels.

This year in school, we learned a lot about plastic pollution and invasive species. We learned about sea change. The problem I have is the beautiful life in Lake Superior is being ruined. Zebra mussels are destroying our food chain and ecosystem.

So, clean, drain, and dry all equipment after its use in water and before leaving any water-access point.

Evan Geissler
Duluth

Evan Geissler
