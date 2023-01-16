Duluth NAACP President's View: MLK Day reminds us there is always more work to do

Every year in January, we take time to honor the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a hugely influential figure in the civil rights movement during the 1950s and 1960s. While there were many other key figures in the movement during that time and since, Dr. King is notably the most revered for his ability to inspire and motivate the masses to get involved in standing up for racial justice. Commemorating Dr. King each year for his invaluable contribution to society is critical in keeping his dream alive.

However, one day of observance and action per year is not nearly enough.

After the murder of George Floyd, membership of the Duluth NAACP more than tripled, and we became the largest branch in the state of Minnesota. Participation in online events and in-person rallies grew to near record numbers, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. We saw that the Twin Ports and surrounding communities care about racial justice, if only by some symbolic but meaningful measures.

More recently, however, public engagement has waned, turnout to events has decreased, and the number of community partners reaching out to engage in this important work with us has diminished. Beyond just our organization, we see that in general; public chatter about the importance of racial justice in our community has become much quieter on social media, in the news, in schools, in houses of worship, and in workplaces.

The danger of an ever-quieting discourse about racial justice is that it may be interpreted as a sign that equity has been achieved, that the system that murdered George Floyd has been fixed, or that the systems of oppression that Dr. King fought so hard to expose have somehow been dismantled.

The reality is that we still have a long way to go. Systemic injustice is still rampant in politics, law enforcement, schools, health care systems, social services, housing, employment, and nearly every aspect of society.

The Duluth NAACP exists to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination. We do this work day after day and year after year. Our ability to fight for equity and justice relies on an engaged community that shows up and supports our work on an ongoing basis.

And while we certainly encourage you to show up to our events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we implore you to get involved in other ways throughout the year.

To help you do this, we offer some ways to become more engaged: Join or donate to the NAACP and other organizations that fight for racial justice. Purchase a corporate membership to the branch. Show up to rallies, vigils, and public hearings about racial-justice issues. Attend community events that provide education about other cultures and the equity issues they face. Support BIPOC-owned businesses. Read books, blogs, and other news artifacts written by BIPOC writers. Call out racist behavior, policies, or systems in your day-to-day life and work. The list goes on.

Our fractured world relies on all people to lend a repairing hand. We absolutely cannot achieve equity and justice without your help. As we remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., look to the year ahead and commit yourself to doing what you can to help us reach that mountaintop he so passionately envisioned.

Classie Dudley is president of the Duluth Branch of the NAACP. She wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page. The chair of the Duluth NAACP Communications Committee, Danny Frank, contributed to its writing.

Classie Dudley

MLK DAY IN DULUTH

Events in Duluth for Martin Luther King Jr. Day include a community breakfast, a gathering and march, and a rally. Details are here and at duluthnaacp.org/mlk.

Community Breakfast

When: 7-9:30 a.m. today

Where: First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Skyline Parkway

What: Breakfast will include a brief local program and a community viewing at 8 a.m. of a program in Minneapolis featuring Valerie Jarrett , CEO of the Barack Obama Foundation. The program will also be online at mlkbreakfast.com . The food is being coordinated by Duluth’s African-American Men’s Group. A freewill offering will support the United Negro College Fund.

Gathering and March

When: 10-11:45 a.m. today

Where and what: Gather in the gym at the Washington Center, 310 N. First Ave. W., beginning at 10 a.m., with a departure time of 11 a.m. for a march through downtown to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. Past Duluth NAACP President Claudie Washington will be march leader.

Rally at the DECC

When: Noon-1:30 p.m. today

Where: DECC Symphony Hall, 350 Harbor Dr.

What: The Twin Ports’ celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s challenge to “keep moving forward” is to include a keynote presentation by Anthony Galloway , pastor of St. Mark AME Church in Duluth; the Miziiwekaamikiinang Drum Group; the Central Hillside Community Gospel Choir, under the direction of Alanna Galloway; artist Moira Villiiard ; and Duluth NAACP President Classie Dudley.

