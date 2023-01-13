Duluth Human Rights Officer's View: In remembrance of King, choose love over hate

On the eve of another Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as I sit down to write this, I am reminded about celebrating my own birthdays. I will not share how many trips around the sun I’ve had, but let’s just say there have been a few.

As I approach Monday’s day of remembrance, I am met with two sides of a coin: the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the sorrow and emptiness of the loss of a life taken way too soon.

We are often tempted to wonder what Dr. King would be doing now had he not been taken from us. I will not join the many who speculate but will focus on the opportunities we have to make a difference, here and now.

In the span of two generations, my family’s life experience has been altered dramatically by the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Countless doors have been opened, but many are now threatened to be shut again. Conversations around employment, education, health, and public safety I had with my grandfather and father I am now having with my son — without much change in the message: We still have work to do.

There is no more critical issue facing our nation than finding a way to love one another. We have to find a way. So, on Jan. 16, 2023, let us remember the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by consciously choosing love over hate, for an entire day.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Dr. King once said, “You can kill the dreamer, but you can’t kill the dream.” Be the dream!

Carl Crawford is the human rights officer for the city of Duluth. He wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.