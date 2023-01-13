99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns

Duluth Human Rights Officer's View: In remembrance of King, choose love over hate

From the column: "Conversations around employment, education, health, and public safety I had with my grandfather and father I am now having with my son — without much change in the message."

011x23.op.dnt.mlktoon3.jpg
Dave Granlund/Cagle Cartoons
Opinion by Carl Crawford
January 13, 2023 01:10 PM
Share

On the eve of another Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as I sit down to write this, I am reminded about celebrating my own birthdays. I will not share how many trips around the sun I’ve had, but let’s just say there have been a few.

As I approach Monday’s day of remembrance, I am met with two sides of a coin: the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the sorrow and emptiness of the loss of a life taken way too soon.

We are often tempted to wonder what Dr. King would be doing now had he not been taken from us. I will not join the many who speculate but will focus on the opportunities we have to make a difference, here and now.

In the span of two generations, my family’s life experience has been altered dramatically by the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Countless doors have been opened, but many are now threatened to be shut again. Conversations around employment, education, health, and public safety I had with my grandfather and father I am now having with my son — without much change in the message: We still have work to do.

There is no more critical issue facing our nation than finding a way to love one another. We have to find a way. So, on Jan. 16, 2023, let us remember the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by consciously choosing love over hate, for an entire day.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Dr. King once said, “You can kill the dreamer, but you can’t kill the dream.” Be the dream!

Carl Crawford is the human rights officer for the city of Duluth. He wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.

Carl Crawford
City of Duluth Human Rights Officer Carl Crawford

Related Topics: LOCAL VIEWMARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAYCIVIL RIGHTS
What To Read Next
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: The divine became apparent in this waiting room
"The Holy Spirit had briefly slipped into the room, and then just as quickly slipped back through the gauzy boundary that separates our daily lives from the holy kingdom."
January 13, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Robin Abcarian.jpg
Columns
National View: Firing Minnesota art history professor was 'out of line'
Showing images of the Prophet Muhammad in class prompted the outrage
January 12, 2023 04:26 PM
 · 
By  Robin Abcarian
011523.op.dnt.toon2.jpg
Columns
Local Student's View: Obesity isn't a choice, but a systemic issue
From the column: "As humans, we eat what we are served; and the more we’re served, the more we eat. Larger portion sizes have become normalized in the U.S."
January 12, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Ava Anick
011623.op.dnt.toon2.jpg
Columns
Local View: New Year's prediction about war sadly comes true 100 years later
From the column: "This forecast accurately described the high-tech weapons now being used in the Russia-Ukraine war."
January 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Dave Berger