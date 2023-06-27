DFL Chairman's View: Generations of Minnesotans will benefit from legislative session

When I was first elected chairman of the DFL Party, I added this quote from my friend and mentor, the late Sen. Paul Wellstone, to a wall in the party’s St. Paul office: “Politics is not just about power and money games; politics can be about the improvement of people's lives, about lessening human suffering in our world.”

I wanted my staff and I to be reminded daily that our goal is not to win elections for the sake of winning, but to win elections so we can help our fellow Minnesotans.

This legislative session, I could not have been more proud of how DFL Party lawmakers lived up to the high bar set by Sen. Wellstone. They passed bill after bill aimed squarely at improving the lives of families across Minnesota.

One of the best items to emerge from this historic legislative session was a child tax credit that will support low- and middle-income families. We all know raising a kid has gotten more expensive over the years, and too many families are finding it harder and harder to balance their budgets. That’s why DFL Party lawmakers took action and passed the largest child tax credit in the nation, which experts expect will support more than 250,000 families and cut child poverty by as much as one-third.

When you combine this massive reduction in child poverty with the legislation DFL Party lawmakers passed to provide free breakfasts and lunches to Minnesota students, the good done this legislative session on behalf of children and families across Minnesota was profound. So many kids across the state will no longer go hungry, and their parents will have more money in their pockets to provide better lives for their kids.

Leaders making change that people can feel in their daily lives is politics at its very best.

To further ensure Minnesota works for working families, DFL Party lawmakers also passed the strongest paid family and medical leave bill in the country. The need for this policy is clear. Too many people in our state are faced with the gut-wrenching choice of taking unpaid time off work to care for a sick family member and falling behind on paying the bills, or continuing to work and make ends meet while leaving their family without support.

As Minnesotans, we believe in taking care of one another, and the DFL paid leave bill allows us to do exactly that. Under the policy, Minnesotans will be able to take up to 12 weeks off with partial pay to take care of a newborn baby or a sick family member. Workers will also be able to take 12 weeks off to recover from a serious illness themselves.

The difference that having paid family and medical leave in the lives of so many families is hard to overstate, especially when you consider that paid family leave will often be used by families already struggling with health crises and need support more than ever.

Astonishingly, the DFL Party’s work to improve lives does not even stop at cutting child poverty, making sure kids don’t go hungry in schools, and providing paid leave to all Minnesota workers. DFL Party lawmakers also enacted universal background checks to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people, made the largest investment ever in our public schools, provided for free college tuition for low-income households, and passed a bill to help protect our health by removing toxic lead from drinking water pipes.

The fact that I could go on is a testament to the courage, compassion, and tenacity displayed by Gov. Tim Walz and DFL Party lawmakers. Their legislative accomplishments will be felt in the daily lives of so many Minnesotans for generations to come and will hopefully serve as a tremendous antidote to the cynicism that so many feel toward politics these days.

It turns out that, as is so often the case, Sen. Wellstone was right: Amazing things are possible when leaders ignore political games and focus on simply doing good for the people they serve.

Ken Martin is chairman of the Minnesota DFL. He wrote this exclusively for the News Tribune.

