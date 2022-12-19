DFL Chairman's View: Democrats should be excited about presidential primary reforms

This month, the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee made history by approving the first major shakeup in our presidential primary calendar in 50 years. I had the privilege of watching and participating in our process in three different roles.

I am a member of the Rules and Bylaws Committee and was closely involved in crafting the process we just concluded. I am chairman of the state party in Minnesota, and I led our state’s bid to win a spot in the early lineup. And I am the chair of the Association of Democratic State Committees, which is focused on building the kind of strong and sustainable infrastructure we need to win in all 57 of our states and territories.

Even though Minnesota didn’t make the final cut, I can tell you the process our party ran should make us all proud and optimistic about the future.

When the president tasked us with reshaping the Democratic primary to better reflect our values and voters and to put us in a position to win, we knew it would be hard. There is a long history of failed attempts to make this kind of bold change. Our committee concluded that the only way to meet the president’s challenge was to focus on making the process fair and transparent above all else. If we’re going to be the party that defends democracy, we have to back it up with our actions, and that starts in our own house and with our presidential nominating process.

We did exactly that. We set clear criteria for a state to belong in the early window after hours of public debate. We held nine public meetings in 10 months, hosted listening sessions for stakeholders to offer their views in each region of the country, and maintained an online portal for any and all Democrats to submit their thoughts to the Rules and Bylaws Committee. We gave every state and every type of stakeholder the opportunity to make their voices heard in a process that was fair and clear and in public view.

From Minnesota, one of the 20 state applicants, I can tell you the process worked. As DFL Party chairman, I spent the year tirelessly advocating for our state to be included in the early window of the 2024 presidential primary calendar. Our team put together an incredible bid that won plaudits from the committee and put us in true contention right up until the end.

While I was disappointed Minnesota did not end up on the list, I could not be happier with the process. We got a fair shake. That’s not always guaranteed in politics, and it means everything.

The outcome of all of that work is a plan that corrects decades of inequities, has the potential to fundamentally transform the Democratic Party, and puts Democrats on a solid footing to win long into this century. For too long, voters of color had to wait until later in the process to make their voices heard. Now that’s changed — and it’s long overdue.

The traditional order was also sorely lacking in union representation. Under the new plan, the number of union members in the early states almost doubles. And, contrary to what some have argued, it also dramatically boosts the number of rural voters in the first month of the primaries and ensures they have a say in each contest.

This experience was about more than who ended up in the first month. We saw 20 state parties from every corner of the country, every shade of red and blue, put their hard work on display, demonstrating their commitment to winning in every state and territory, no matter how challenging the task might be. I’ve never been more proud of the work we’re doing on the ground.

As chairman of the Minnesota DFL Party, I’m disappointed that our state didn’t make the cut, but I am thrilled we had the opportunity to make our case. As a member of the Rules and Bylaws Committee, I am incredibly proud of the historic process we just completed. As chair of the Association of Democratic State Committees, I am thrilled about the work our state parties are doing to turn the country blue.

Most importantly, as a Democrat, I am excited about our future.

Ken Martin is chairman of the Minnesota DFL Party and chair of the Association of Democratic State Committees. He wrote this exclusively for the News Tribune.