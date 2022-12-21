Departing County Commissioner's View: 'It has truly been my honor to serve my community'

In 1980, my wife Kathleen and I bought a rundown house at 315 E. Ninth St. in the Central Hillside of Duluth. The house needed tons of work, but it was cheap, on a dead-end street, and had a wonderful view of Lake Superior. Over the next 10 years we completely redesigned and rehabbed the house and fell in love with Central Hillside.

From the beginning, when people asked us where we lived and we told them, the response was some version of, “You live there?” The hillside has a bad rap as a low-income, high-crime neighborhood with poor housing and poor schools.

At some point during our first few years living there, a friend invited me to a meeting of neighbors to discuss issues they were concerned about, in particular police protection and unfair treatment, our elementary schools, and housing. This group formed what later became the Central Hillside Council, an organizing group that helped chart some key wins on each of these issues. While I had never thought about being a political leader, this was where my education began, as to the importance of citizen-led efforts and political leadership.

There was a general sense in the neighborhood that we were ignored by the police. When officers did come, we often felt like we were being treated poorly because we were a community of renters, people of color, and low-income folks. For more than two years we pushed the police department and Chief Eli Miletich to meet with us to address problems our community was experiencing. We were asking for a police presence that knew the neighborhood, knew the people, and listened to what the people had to say. We wanted a beat cop walking the neighborhood.

In the end, the chief agreed to allow officers to get out of their cars for 10 minutes per shift to talk with folks. We were offended; but to everyone’s surprise, it actually worked. Police officers started to spend more time out of their cars and talking to neighbors, and neighbors felt better about the way they were treated and protected.

The council also learned that the school district intended to close Nettleton Elementary and build a new elementary school up by Central High School on the hill. Ninety percent of the students would need to be bused to the new school. Using many of the same strategies we had employed to get better police protection, we were able to halt the closing of Nettleton and participate in the selection of a consultant to evaluate whether the district could renovate the school. We chose the only consultant who even thought it was possible; and a whole new generation of children, including my own, walked to school and got a great education.

It was during this time that someone first asked me about running for office. I was now known in the community, and I had earned an education in thinking about problems and solutions as one of a group of leaders making our neighborhood a better place to live. In 1987, with the encouragement of a host of people I had met in the hillside, and with the support of Kathleen, I ran for the 3rd District seat on the City Council and won. I served one term and lost.

For the next 20 years, I worked on affordable housing, violence prevention, and helped found Men as Peacemakers, all the time learning more about community-driven solutions. I was happy with what I was doing, and, again, some friends contacted me and encouraged me to run for the St. Louis County Board. I ran in 2006 and lost but by such a close margin that I decided to try again in 2010. This time I won.

It has truly been my honor to serve my community, the hillside, and now all of St. Louis County as a county commissioner. I have returned again and again to those lessons I started learning almost 40 years ago They helped me build support for a solution to the issue of the School Trust Land locked in the Boundary Waters, create a county film incentive, get appointed to and serve as chair of Minnesota’s Clean Water Council, and participate in the Heart of the Continent Partnership (a cross-border collaboration that lifts up Northeastern Minnesota’s and Northwest Ontario’s public lands and communities as a great place to live, raise a family, buy a home, and start a business.)

As I leave the County Board, I look forward to new problems to solve, volunteer efforts I might join, traveling with Kathleen, and watching my grandkids grow and experience the world.

Frank Jewell of Duluth didn’t seek reelection this year to the St. Louis County Board. He wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.