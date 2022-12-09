County Commissioner's View: Child care needs to be 'a well-funded public good'

Thousands of families throughout St. Louis County are in need of child care. With so many stuck on wait lists or priced out of options, we are experiencing a full-fledged child care crisis. More than 1,000 children are waiting in Duluth alone.

As a member of the St. Louis County Board of Commissioners, I know the county can lead on this issue. It would, however, take committing to a few key things.

First, St. Louis County needs to take accountability. No one is coming to save us. We have to save us. We can’t wait for the city, state, or federal government before doing our part. One of the mindsets I’ve seen holding St. Louis County back most is the sentiment that the buck stops somewhere else. As elected commissioners, we need to own our responsibility and take action.

Second, we need to take advantage of every opportunity that comes our way. One of the biggest opportunities in recent memory happens to be right now. We are in the final stages of determining where the county’s $54 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds will be spent. I have advocated for over a year for us to spend a large amount of this on child care. This past week the County Board voted to spend $750,000 of our COVID-19 funds on child care solutions. While significant, this represents just 1.4% of the total relief money. Also troubling is that almost none of the money can be spent in Duluth due to the request of northern St. Louis County Commissioner Keith Nelson. My motion to strike that language failed, without even the chance for discussion, after receiving no other motion to second it. This was a big missed opportunity. There will be opportunities in the future, and we can’t afford to sit on our hands.

Third, we need to work on a long-term fix. We all know the basic predicament: In order to pay child care workers well, employers have to choose between pricing out families or burning out staff. Sporadic grants have filled some gaps but not consistently, as shown by centers and home-care sites closing and not being replaced. If we want the equation to work, we need to stop thinking of child care as a well-regulated business. It needs to be a well-funded public good. And that funding can come from multiple places. Businesses are now recognizing the economic benefit of child care. We can work with local businesses and families to help create daycare sites at places of employment.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Louis County can pilot this with its own employees. Our county can create ongoing funding streams, like from our economic development fund, to consistently support child care options. We can set it as our No. 1 legislative priority when lobbying the state for funds. We can lead on the issue and push others to follow that lead. We can step out of the backseat and into the driver’s chair.

The power of your voice in this can’t be overstated. It is the reason we were able to pass $1 million for kids to fund community-led projects. It was how we got rid of a dangerous medical provider at the county jail.

Our final County Board meeting of the year is this Tuesday (Dec. 13) at 9:30 a.m. at the courthouse in Duluth. Please show up and voice your support for us to use more COVID-19 funds for child care solutions throughout all of St. Louis County — including Duluth. If you can’t make it, please call and email your commissioners. Together we can keep making big changes in St. Louis County.

Ashley Grimm represents District 3 in western Duluth on the St. Louis County Board.