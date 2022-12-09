SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

County Commissioner's View: Child care needs to be 'a well-funded public good'

From the column: "(St. Louis) County can lead on this issue. It would, however, take committing to a few key things."

Ashley Grimm.jpg
St. Louis County Commissioner Ashley Grimm of Duluth
Opinion by Ashley Grimm
December 09, 2022 11:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Thousands of families throughout St. Louis County are in need of child care. With so many stuck on wait lists or priced out of options, we are experiencing a full-fledged child care crisis. More than 1,000 children are waiting in Duluth alone.

As a member of the St. Louis County Board of Commissioners, I know the county can lead on this issue. It would, however, take committing to a few key things.

First, St. Louis County needs to take accountability. No one is coming to save us. We have to save us. We can’t wait for the city, state, or federal government before doing our part. One of the mindsets I’ve seen holding St. Louis County back most is the sentiment that the buck stops somewhere else. As elected commissioners, we need to own our responsibility and take action.

Second, we need to take advantage of every opportunity that comes our way. One of the biggest opportunities in recent memory happens to be right now. We are in the final stages of determining where the county’s $54 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds will be spent. I have advocated for over a year for us to spend a large amount of this on child care. This past week the County Board voted to spend $750,000 of our COVID-19 funds on child care solutions. While significant, this represents just 1.4% of the total relief money. Also troubling is that almost none of the money can be spent in Duluth due to the request of northern St. Louis County Commissioner Keith Nelson. My motion to strike that language failed, without even the chance for discussion, after receiving no other motion to second it. This was a big missed opportunity. There will be opportunities in the future, and we can’t afford to sit on our hands.

Third, we need to work on a long-term fix. We all know the basic predicament: In order to pay child care workers well, employers have to choose between pricing out families or burning out staff. Sporadic grants have filled some gaps but not consistently, as shown by centers and home-care sites closing and not being replaced. If we want the equation to work, we need to stop thinking of child care as a well-regulated business. It needs to be a well-funded public good. And that funding can come from multiple places. Businesses are now recognizing the economic benefit of child care. We can work with local businesses and families to help create daycare sites at places of employment.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Louis County can pilot this with its own employees. Our county can create ongoing funding streams, like from our economic development fund, to consistently support child care options. We can set it as our No. 1 legislative priority when lobbying the state for funds. We can lead on the issue and push others to follow that lead. We can step out of the backseat and into the driver’s chair.

The power of your voice in this can’t be overstated. It is the reason we were able to pass $1 million for kids to fund community-led projects. It was how we got rid of a dangerous medical provider at the county jail.

Our final County Board meeting of the year is this Tuesday (Dec. 13) at 9:30 a.m. at the courthouse in Duluth. Please show up and voice your support for us to use more COVID-19 funds for child care solutions throughout all of St. Louis County — including Duluth. If you can’t make it, please call and email your commissioners. Together we can keep making big changes in St. Louis County.

Ashley Grimm represents District 3 in western Duluth on the St. Louis County Board.

Related Topics: CHILD CAREST. LOUIS COUNTY BOARDLOCAL VIEW
What to read next
122222.op.dnt.jewellpic.jpg.jpeg
Columns
Departing County Commissioner's View: 'It has truly been my honor to serve my community'
From the column: "I look forward to new problems to solve, volunteer efforts I might join, traveling with Kathleen, and watching my grandkids grow."
December 21, 2022 09:45 AM
 · 
By  Frank Jewell
122222.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Columns
Local Doctors' View: Don't spread illness for the holidays
From the column: "We’re especially concerned about protecting the most vulnerable populations from these respiratory illnesses. This includes seniors, young children, and those who are immunocompromised."
December 21, 2022 09:44 AM
 · 
By  Dr. Gretchen Karstens and Dr. Jane Rudd
122122.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Columns
Local View: After loss, rekindling holiday joy becomes a quest
From the column: "Dickens was on to something. In his famous 'Christmas Carol,' he wrote of the empty seat at the Cratchit table that would deeply resonate with those ... who have truly known loss."
December 20, 2022 09:38 AM
 · 
By  Krisa Keute
Ken Martin.jpg
Columns
DFL Chairman's View: Democrats should be excited about presidential primary reforms
From the column: "Even though Minnesota didn’t make the final cut (to host an early primary), I can tell you the process our party ran should make us all proud and optimistic about the future."
December 19, 2022 02:12 PM
 · 
By  Ken Martin