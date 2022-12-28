County Administrator's View: County will work on relief for rising property taxes

Will this be the year we return to normal? Does anyone remember what normal really is?

Looking ahead to 2023, I see both challenges and opportunities. That’s pretty normal. It’s the nature of some of the challenges and opportunities that are new.

Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

We’ve learned to operate in a fairly normal manner, despite the pandemic. Most mandates for COVID-19 precautions are done. Though, if you haven’t already gotten the new bivalent booster for added protection against the original virus and omicron variants, I urge you to do so.

What’s challenging us now are the consequences that still ripple from these unprecedented times. We’re seeing more people struggling with mental health. And the opioid epidemic certainly didn’t let up during the pandemic. But I’m excited by the progress made by our Opioid Remediation Advisory Committee. This group — made up of citizens, staff, and commissioners — worked hard this year establishing priorities for investing the money the county received from the national settlement with pharmaceutical companies that distributed opioids. They are currently reviewing proposals for projects to fund that focus on prevention strategies, stigma reduction, and harm reduction, and I expect contracts to come before the County Board within the next couple months.

We know families and individuals are facing financial challenges as home values rose dramatically this past year. The hot real estate market was great news for anyone trying to sell a home but made it that much more difficult for anyone hoping to purchase an affordable home.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s also challenging for many as they see property taxes increase. Many factors contributed to this, not just increased valuations. Unfortunately, the 2023 outlook shows a continuation of this trend. We will work with state partners and make sure to highlight throughout the year any opportunities for property owners to find relief.

We are constantly analyzing operations and looking for ways to reduce our costs and levy impact to citizens. But we will also be looking to the Legislature to increase the aid the state provides to local governments, as well as funding for public lands, for which we receive no property taxes. The more funding we receive from the state, the less we need to rely on taxpayers to cover the cost as we deliver state-mandated services.

Speaking of the Legislature, I am excited to work with both the returning and new members of the St. Louis County delegation. We value their partnership as we work together on your behalf.

And, considering the unfinished business of the last session, we have a lot of asks this session. Adding to the priorities highlighted by Commissioner Paul McDonald in his commentary, we are looking for bonding support to continue improvements at the St. Louis County Depot. Did you know the Depot welcomed more than 200,000 visitors this year? Between our tenants and the special events coordinated by our staff, I love the feeling of vibrancy, community, and welcome each time I visit.

And we can’t forget bonding support needed to help the Northern Lights Express become reality.

In 2023, I’m looking forward to continued progress in the county’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. During this past year, we worked closely with the Center for Economic Inclusion, which just completed its study and presented the County Board recommendations on how we can better support all people — on our staff and in our community. We have a lot of work to do, but we have dedicated and passionate people who are committed to making positive changes for the good of all.

In the new year, my longtime colleague, Sheriff Ross Litman, will find himself with much more time to fish, curl, and enjoy life in retirement. Thank you, Ross, for your tremendous service and commitment to our citizens.

At the same time, I extend a warm welcome to our two newly elected leaders: Commissioner-elect Annie Harala and Sheriff-elect Gordon Ramsay. Both bring extensive experience and backgrounds in service, and I look forward to their leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

I remain forever grateful for the opportunity to serve all of you while leading such a tremendous team of employees. On behalf of our County Board and staff, I wish you happy holidays and good health in 2023!

Kevin Gray is St. Louis County administrator. He wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.

St. Louis County Administrator Kevin Gray