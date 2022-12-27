Council President's View: Van Nett's legacy lives on in 2023's 'exciting opportunities'

My phone was quiet.

Following most City Council meetings for the prior four years, Fourth District City Councilor Renee Van Nett and I would debrief about that night’s business. We’d rehash debates, celebrate successes, pick each other up after tough issues, and laugh about the lighter moments. But following the meeting on June 9, the first held after Duluth lost a fearless and selfless public servant far too soon, there was no call or text. The silence was palpable.

Councilor Van Nett has been deeply missed since she passed away from cancer in June. She frequently spoke about her work as a city councilor being about the “nuts and bolts” and believed in staying focused on the issues of local government. Renee prioritized her time and influence as a councilor to hear people out, become their advocate in City Hall, and fearlessly move things forward if she believed it was for the betterment of the entire community. Her example and legacy lives on as an inspiration and model to the current and future city councils.

This year has been one of transition and change at City Hall. We were thankfully able to bring back in-person meetings this April while keeping the option for members of the public to continue participating online. 2022 will end with four different council members than we started. We welcomed Azrin Awal and Mike Mayou to the council after their elections to replace Zack Filipovich and Joel Sipress. We said goodbye to Derek Medved, as he chose to step away and focus on his growing business. And we were grateful to Noah Hobbs and Hannah Alstead for their willingness to serve and fill two vacancies.

As we turn the page to what comes next, there is no shortage of exciting opportunities.

Housing continues to be a top challenge for folks across income levels and for businesses struggling to attract and retain workers. Many of the housing projects the city has supported over the past few years — like Historic Old Central and the old St. Louis County Jail — are near completion, under construction, or making progress with their financing. Bringing new, affordable workforce and market-rate housing units online must continue to be a top priority for the foreseeable future and will require even more cross-sector collaboration between city policymakers and staff, developers, businesses, and nonprofits to ensure our city is attractive for new housing investment.

Inflation and increased costs across the board have challenged our residents and businesses. And yet every day we depend on talented city staff to deliver high-quality services. As the council balances the need to fund those services with the current appetite for and ability to afford tax levy increases, there are opportunities to bring new dollars into our community to help make up the difference.

With a $17.6 billion surplus to work with, state legislators must deliver an increase in Local Government Aid in 2023 to allow cities across Minnesota the ability to invest in police, fire, roads, infrastructure, parks, libraries, and all other vital services without placing an increasing burden on property taxpayers.

Economic growth must also be top of mind as a way to develop our tax base and enhance our community’s quality of life. The council supported good-paying jobs through projects like the recent Cirrus expansion and ST Paper’s redevelopment of the West Duluth paper mill, as well as incentives created through the Duluth Economic Development Authority to incubate our emerging TV and film industry. The completion of Vision Northland and opportunities for new development in the Medical District and along First Street are encouraging and hold immense potential for growth and safety improvements in our downtown and Central Hillside.

The issues are never easy, but the opportunity to serve all of you is a special one. It has been a pleasure leading the council as president in 2022. I am grateful to all of my council colleagues for their dedication to the city, willingness to work collaboratively, and passion for Duluth. I look forward to continuing the people’s work in the new year with all of you.

As Councilor Van Nett would say, now let’s go do our jobs.

Arik Forsman is president of the Duluth City Council. He wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.