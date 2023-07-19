Congressmen's View: America's abundant natural resources must be safeguarded

Rural communities across the Upper Midwest, from the Northwoods of Wisconsin to the shores of Lake Superior and beyond, are the beating heart of this great nation. The industries found here help provide the resources, fuel, and jobs that allow our rural communities — and others around the nation — to flourish.

That is why this weekend, the Congressional Western Caucus will be heading to northern Wisconsin and Minnesota to hear from local energy and forestry leaders about the abundant natural resources in the region and their importance to the economy. Over 100 members strong, the Western Caucus is the preeminent voice in Washington, D.C., that ensures rural America is heard and continues to thrive. We are proud to be hosting a Western Caucus field tour in northern Wisconsin and Minnesota to educate Western Caucus members and staff about the natural resources in the Upper Midwest and hear from local experts on how the federal government can support efforts to harness these crucial resources.

The tour will include a visit to Minnesota Power, Cenovus Refinery, and the Brule River State Forest to showcase the importance of energy and forestry in the region. We will cap off the tour with the Lumberjack World Championships, one of the best ways to show the country how things are done in the Midwest.

The U.S. is blessed with vast and diverse resources that help secure our energy independence. Minnesota Power provides power to homes, small businesses, mines, and everything in between for communities across Northeastern Minnesota. After we tour its facilities in Duluth, we will cross past Lake Superior and into Wisconsin to see how Cenovus Energy and its refineries turn crude oil into the daily items we rely on every day, such as gasoline, diesel, and asphalt.

In just the past few years, we have seen how important it is to have a strong and diverse energy sector. While Americans continue to struggle with high energy prices, the administration of President Joe Biden is actively dismantling our energy independence while putting our national and economic security at risk. The strain the administration’s policies have placed on our rural communities makes clear how we must never take for granted the abundance of resources and innovation we have right here at home.

Protecting our nation’s energy resources is just as important as protecting our natural resources. Our region is home to beautiful forests that create the landscape we know and love in the Midwest. We will be showing our congressional colleagues the Brule River State Forest, discussing the urgency of preserving our region’s and nation’s natural rich heritage and underscoring how local stakeholders know how best to manage their lands. Our land, water, and air sustain all life — and we must manage them for future generations.

Rural communities are the lifeblood of America’s prosperity. We must always defend our energy security and natural resources that help build our economy, protect our lands, and innovate for the future. We look forward to bringing what we learn back to our nation’s capital where we will continue to advocate for common-sense policies that will safeguard America’s abundant natural resources.

Pete Stauber, R-Hermantown, represents Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District and serves as vice chair of the Congressional Western Caucus and as chair of the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources. Tom Tiffany is the Republican representative of Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District and serves as vice chair of the Congressional Western Caucus and as chair of the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Federal Lands. And Dan Newhouse is the Republican representative of Washington’s 4th Congressional District, who serves as chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus. They wrote this exclusively for the News Tribune.

