City Councilor's View: Eliminating parking requirements could boost development in Duluth

Nearly a year ago, I requested that the Duluth Planning Commission explore eliminating mandatory parking minimums in Duluth. This didn’t mean eliminating parking; it is simply eliminating the expensive mandate placed upon developers to have a minimum number of parking spaces based upon arbitrary numbers. Business owners know their businesses and their parking needs best in order to operate successfully.

Removing arbitrary mandatory parking minimums is a tangible step Duluth can take to unlock smarter development. While certainly not a cure all, it represents a significant step in creating a more vibrant city.

There are several reasons why Duluth should eliminate costly and arbitrary parking minimums.

It would support economic development: Parking minimums limit the flexibility of developers and hinder the adaptive reuse of existing buildings. By removing these requirements, Duluth can encourage more creative and economically viable development projects, such as repurposing old buildings for new uses or developing smaller-scale, neighborhood-oriented commercial spaces. By fostering development and redevelopment, we can continue to grow Duluth.

It would encourage affordable housing: Parking requirements can contribute to higher housing costs, as developers often pass on the expenses of building parking spaces to tenants or homebuyers. Eliminating or reducing these requirements can help lower housing costs, making housing more accessible and affordable, especially in areas with high demand and limited space.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cost savings could be expected: Parking minimums lead to excessive construction costs, as building and maintaining parking structures are expensive. By eliminating these requirements, developers could save money, potentially leading to lower construction costs and, in turn, more affordable housing and commercial spaces. It also would lower the tax burden across the city, as we would be using our limited space for more efficient land uses than parking spaces or parking lots.

This elimination would foster vibrant urban spaces: Excessive parking requirements can lead to sprawling developments with large parking lots, which can detract from the vibrancy and walkability of our city. Eliminating parking minimums encourages denser mixed-use developments that prioritize higher land usage, leading to more vibrant and lively urban environments.

Eliminating costly and arbitrary parking minimums also would make it easier to adapt to changing transportation trends: With the rise of ride-sharing services, autonomous vehicles, and changing patterns of car ownership, the need for extensive parking may diminish in the future. Eliminating parking minimums allows cities to be more flexible in adapting to these emerging trends and technologies. Believe it or not, this is something that isn’t 50 years out; this is more likely 10 years out in Duluth and likely fewer years out in larger municipalities. We are already seeing autonomous vans in Grand Rapids!

Excessive parking lots contribute to a lack of usable public space and green areas. By reducing the amount of space dedicated to parking, Duluth can create more attractive public spaces, parks, and recreational areas that benefit residents and visitors alike.

This would also foster the better use of public transit: When parking is not overly abundant, people are more likely to rely on public transportation, which can lead to increased ridership and a stronger incentive for cities to invest in efficient transit systems.

While I am supportive of eliminating costly parking mandates for all these reasons, there are issues we need to be in tune with if we move away from mandating parking. We need to ensure that accessibility concerns are addressed and still met by individuals with disabilities who rely on their personal vehicles for the sole purpose of getting around. And we must remain in tune to parking spillover into adjacent neighborhoods.

But eliminating costly parking minimums is a significant and tangible step for fostering a stronger Duluth.

Noah Hobbs is an At Large member of the Duluth City Council. He wrote this exclusively for the News Tribune.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth City Councilor Noah Hobbs