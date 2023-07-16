Candidate's View: Let's build a vibrant Duluth that works for everyone

I’m running for Duluth City Council At Large because the decisions we make today will have generational impacts. I will work together to take care of each other now and into the future.

I grew up in Duluth. I graduated from our public schools. My first job out of college was as a women’s advocate at Safe Haven. I spent a decade cobbling together a career of community service, organizing, and advocacy in the nonprofit sector while working night and weekend shifts in the service industry.

I know the issues facing Duluthians. I have stood in line to renew my SNAP benefits. I have signed onto a class-action lawsuit against a predatory landlord. I have lived for years without a car and juggled multiple low-wage jobs. I have a crushing amount of student-loan debt and have gone into more debt because of unaffordable health care.

Thanks to my union job, I am a proud first-time homeowner. I live in the Denfeld neighborhood with my partner Chris, our dog, and a few backyard chickens. I want to build my family in this community.

We have opportunities right now to build a vibrant city that works for everyone. Historic federal funds and Minnesota’s $17 billion state surplus will provide countless opportunities for local governments. We have big decisions to make about whether to prioritize tourism or the public infrastructure on which we all depend. I am committed to making sure community-development funds are controlled by the people and are spent in ways that benefit everyone.

As an organizer, I work with groups across Duluth committed to improving our city. I know that as a community, we have solutions to the many issues we face.

I have worked with a grassroots group of citizens to make Duluth safer for pedestrians and bike commuters. We can expand public transportation and design walkable neighborhoods through upcoming projects like I-35 and West Superior Street — and by completing connections in transportation networks, like our Cross City Trail.

I have helped my West Duluth neighbors test their water for lead. I want to ensure that we use federal and state dollars to help replace our city’s woefully neglected lead service lines.

I have supported housing organizations, working for better transitional housing and mental health services. I look forward to partnering with St. Louis County, the state, and our local housing leaders to build more affordable housing, upgrade existing housing stock, and do more for community members facing homelessness.

I have worked with organizations protecting us from unfair utility-rate increases. Duluth can take advantage of current incentives to weatherize and electrify homes and buildings to cut down on the cost of energy.

And I have joined our nurses on the picket line outside Essentia. I am excited to work alongside local unions to ensure Duluth workers are receiving prevailing wages and getting the support they need.

We can make all this happen, and we can do it equitably. These exciting and necessary projects can improve public infrastructure; provide well-paid, family-sustaining union jobs; and uplift our most vulnerable community members.

As a city councilor, I will work to center the lived experiences of Duluthians in shaping public policy. I will work to make sure all communities are part of the public process. I do that now.

I am proud to be endorsed by the Duluth DFL, state Sen. Jen McEwen, state Reps. Liz Olson and Alicia Kozlowski, and many other organizations and community leaders.

Meaningful change can happen at the local level. I believe in building relationships to make change happen. That’s what I will bring to the City Council. I ask for your vote on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Jenna Yeakle is one of eight candidates for two At Large seats on the Duluth City Council. Four will advance from the Aug. 8 primary to Election Day on Nov. 7. Yeakle wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.