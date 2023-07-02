Candidate's View: Involvement, background well-suited for School Board

As a father of two children attending Duluth Public Schools, I have a vested interest in its continued success. If elected, I look forward to working with board members, administrators, teachers, and staff to focus on the educational success of all Duluth students.

My wife Julie and I live in the Piedmont Heights neighborhood. My two children have been in the district since kindergarten. This fall they will be in fifth grade at Piedmont Elementary and seventh grade at Lincoln Park Middle School. I also have two college-age stepdaughters who attend college at St. Scholastica and the University of Minnesota Duluth.

I work remotely as a consultant for IBM where my role is helping bridge the gap between IT and business to deliver data-driven solutions in the realm of marketing technologies. As a consultant, I spend a lot of my time working with and listening to the various stakeholders as we work toward developing consensus for a delivery plan. While there is never complete agreement on every aspect of a solution, by using a data-driven approach, we establish a solution that stakeholders can support. If elected, I will bring this same mindset to working through the various school-district challenges, by engaging with wider community stakeholders, including parents, students, teachers, and staff.

In addition to IBM, I am an adjunct faculty member of the College of St. Scholastica, where I teach a graduate course in big data management in the Applied Data Analytics Master of Science Program. I also own a successful professional photography business, photographing portraits, landscapes, and youth sports. Within the Duluth community, I serve as a steering committee member for the Duluth Homegrown Music Festival. This committee works with the directors to do all the planning and execution of the festival each year.

My experience in the Duluth schools started as a volunteer spending an hour every week helping kids develop their reading skills during morning kindergarten lessons. Over the years, I have chaperoned many class field trips. I am an active member of the Piedmont Elementary PTA. I coordinate and prepare the school yearbook each year in addition to helping with fundraisers and programs that allow our PTA to support the teaching staff. During the pandemic, I helped monitor lunch and recess with other parent volunteers. That gave me a firsthand understanding of the important roles our staff perform to ensure a well-functioning school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like many public school districts, Duluth’s has many challenges, including rising mental health concerns, crowded classrooms, school budgeting, and improving class offerings for our oldest students. Along with many parents, I provided feedback during the Duluth Public School’s community strategic planning process. My initial focus as a School Board member will be providing oversight on how the strategic plan gets executed. An integral part of it will be continuing efforts to prioritize equity and mental health while supporting all students no matter their ability levels, socioeconomic status, or race.

In this time of ever-rising costs, we must be fiscally disciplined and good stewards of the tax dollars that fund the district. I will serve as a strong advocate for our staff and students so they have the resources they need to succeed.

My perspective as a parent, diverse work experience, and community involvement make me well-suited to serve our students as a School Board member. I welcome your comments, questions, and ideas for how we can continue to make positive progress in the Duluth Public Schools. I would be honored to have your vote in the Aug. 8 primary.

Matthew Moses is one of four candidates for Duluth School Board in District 3, which is in central Duluth. Two will advance from the Aug. 8 primary to Election Day on Nov. 7. Moses wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.