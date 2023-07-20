Candidate's View: If Duluthians don't vote, Duluth won't change or improve

Preoccupied by daily concerns like paying astronomical sums for rent and constantly escalating property taxes, dodging massive potholes, and navigating the ever-changing road blocks across the city, the average Duluthian probably isn’t closely focused on the local primary election.

Turnout in Duluth elections is almost always depressingly low, producing a slate of candidates chosen by just a handful of the thousands of people who live in the city.

In the 2021 primary, for example, just 6,899 Duluth voters cast ballots to decide who would be on the general-election ballot. In that general election, only 13,351 voters decided who would be on City Council.

In 2019, Emily Larson won the mayoral race with 64% of the vote, which represented only 15% of the population of Duluth.

Lackluster primary turnouts stymie competition and embolden donors and special-interest groups, including political clubs, the real estate industry, developers, and NIMBYs.

Low voter turnouts may help explain why the actions of elected officials in the city are sometimes bizarrely out of step with the needs of the majority of the constituents they serve. City lawmakers and Mayor Larson have failed to produce a single meaningful measure on housing this year, even though the housing crisis is clearly the most urgent issue facing Duluth. But will voters show up at the polls and express anger about this inaction?

Limited competition also tends to encourage bad behavior among politicians. That’s probably one reason the majority of the City Council felt comfortable overriding the Planning Commission to greenlight a developer who wants to put a hotel near wetlands and Kohl’s without an impact study.

What we seem to have is a government walled off from the concerns of the people.

I have gone door to door, walked neighborhoods, and talked to countless citizens who have real, genuine concerns for Duluth.

Many neighborhood streets are riddled with potholes so deep they look like the surface of the moon. The city insists it will get to more “side streets,” but they clearly are not the priority. Some of these streets were not patched last year, either, so the problem is even worse now. Residents on these streets pay the same taxes as the people on “priority” streets. Yet, in this case, they are not represented.

AirBnB tenants are not neighbors. Many neighborhoods are subject to loud party noise and parking disruptions from short-term rentals. Some areas seem to be taken over by short-term rentals, which displaces residents and contributes to a housing crisis that cannot be solved by a government that caters to tourism while continually ignoring the needs of constituents.

Downtown is dying. Our mayor tells the chamber of commerce she has a plan. I’m not sure what she’s waiting for. Businesses are shuttering regularly, and the snarled maze of road blocks every year does nothing to delay the inevitable. We need an accessible, thriving downtown that attracts residents and tourists alike — and welcomes new business. There are many ways to accomplish this.

Our pothole problem is the worst of the worst, yet we continue to go with the status quo with every pave-over and every patch. Bituminous is notorious for winter heaving and breaking. Rubberized asphalt (using old tires) is an ecological and sane choice for quieter roads that hold better and patch easier.

Nothing good happens for citizens unless they get out and vote. On Aug. 8, you don’t have to vote for me, but if you don’t vote for someone who has your best interests at heart, nothing changes.

Asher Estrin-Haire is one of eight candidates for two At Large seats on the Duluth City Council. Four will advance from the Aug. 8 primary to Election Day on Nov. 7. Estrin-Haire wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.