Candidate's View: Duluth's very real housing woes require real experience

I have worked in the housing industry for more than 20 years, both in my business as a real estate agent and through my nonprofit work. I have served on Neighborhood Housing Services, 1 Roof Community Housing, Common Ground Construction, the city of Duluth Housing Task Force, Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth, and Housing For Inmates. I possess the knowledge and invaluable experience that will make me an effective city councilor for all of us.

Homes for sale and rentals are in short supply in Duluth, and prices are at historic highs that make housing unaffordable or even unattainable. Property taxes are unreasonably high for those who do have a home in Duluth because of those rising home values. Too many of us can’t find suitable housing that’s within our budget, whether that’s young people just starting, families struggling to make ends meet, seniors on fixed incomes struggling to stay in their homes, or new residents looking for a better job and better life in Duluth.

Every Duluth City Council candidate has acknowledged that housing is one of Duluth's biggest problems. I have real experience to address the housing crisis.

We need to make Duluth a place where homebuilders are eager to build. We should streamline, simplify, and improve our permitting and inspection processes to encourage investment and development of our housing stock.

Duluth ordinances should be amended to trim unnecessary red tape, too. After all, the City Council shouldn’t keep outdated policies that only stand in the way of our success. When we increase the number of housing units of all kinds and prices stabilize, we can expand economic development, increase revenue coming into the city, and fully fund core city services.

We need housing of all kinds: rental, supportive, co-op, and single-family.

People are still renting when they should be buying homes. This is hurting all of us. Giving people the opportunity for homeownership will relieve some pressure on the rental market and stabilize rents.

Economic development is the best generator of revenue coming into the city. However, employers can’t find places for current and new employees to live in Duluth. That means business expansion isn't sustainable. When we increase the city's revenue, we can fully fund our important core service and make Duluth a better place for residents. This includes supporting our infrastructure, from pipes to parks, from buildings to roads; our infrastructure is failing because it’s been overlooked over the course of decades.

Nearly 17 miles of roads were repaired or replaced in 2022 in a city with 450 miles of maintained roads. At this pace, it will take us more than 26 years to get to all of the streets in our town. This isn’t good enough.

Fully funding our core services, such as public safety, means we must offer good pay, suitable infrastructure, fully staffed departments, quality equipment, and training for our public-safety departments so police and fire can safely respond to emergencies.

We must re-prioritize infrastructure in the city budget and expand our tax base through housing and business development. Duluth has the roads and infrastructure to support a city with a much larger population, and we need to take advantage of that. We must return to being a city of more than 100,000 — a true city of the first class.

Lynn Marie Nephew is one of eight candidates for two At Large seats on the Duluth City Council. Four will advance from the Aug. 8 primary to Election Day on Nov. 7. Nephew wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.