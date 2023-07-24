Candidate's View: Duluth taxpayers need a mayor who will work for them

I'm running for mayor because I want the potholes filled that are devouring our vehicles; historic Cascade Park's wall that just took a tumble after being neglected repaired; grass in Duluth's parks mowed regularly so children and families can play in them; Leif Erikson Park's stone wall and "castles" repaired; snowplowing done in an organized, linear manner, so kids from all socioeconomic communities can get to school on time and people can get around safely; the plastic-bag fee repealed, as Duluth doesn't even mandate recycling; sidewalks cleared of snow so that our most vulnerable and mobility impaired taxpayers especially can get around safely; the transparency of itemized expenditures, whether it's monthly or quarterly (taxpayers have a right to know how their taxes are being spent); homeless people housed, because a housed community is a safer community; crosswalks clearly marked for safety; the Korean War Memorial (which honors the B Company Marines of Duluth, for which my father was a sergeant, serving in the Korean War and Chosin Reservoir), the Vietnam Memorial, the LSS Duluth Memorial in between the Korean and Vietnam memorials (and which was just painted), and the far-western war memorial taken care of and treated with reverence and honor; any and all fees for the Memorial Day parade taken away as the parade is about honoring our fallen military members; and to work for Duluth's taxpayers, first and foremost.

I'm highly educated. I've been elected and have served my community before. Everything I'm mentioning here I've already done in my other elected position.

I know business. I've owned a corporation for 21 years, and we need to support our local businesses with equality.

We need to stop the gentrification of Duluth, so legacy citizens can afford to buy homes. The mayor's office and City Council know everything that transpires before, during, and after a development, as everything goes through them.

Neighborhoods can be revitalized by putting up more street lights, soliciting grocery stores to open up (which we desperately need in the Hillside, Lincoln Park, and way out in western Duluth), improving parks, cleaning up garbage, and having neighborhood clean-up days that would bring neighbors together because that also helps keep citizens safe.

We can do “improvement without displacement," because everyone deserves a nice place to live. We need to curb slumlords and encourage all owners to take care of and update their properties. Taxpayers need to see a better return on their investment if corporate developers are going to get TIF money, as Duluth is a hot commodity. But we only have so much land and resources; we need to ensure any development is worth our investment.

Also, these tax abatements are not delivering the accruing taxes taxpayers need. We need to restrict predatory investment schemes and act now. Picture me saying that in the voice of Abraham Lincoln telling Congress to pass the 13th and 14th amendments to the Constitution. "Now, now, now," he said. If one hasn't seen the movie featuring that line, it depicted President Lincoln pushing and telling Congress the amendments were necessary at that moment. They helped to end the Civil War. I'm saying it now to halt any further gentrification from displacing legacy citizens.

Please vote for me by Aug. 8, the date of the primary election, which will determine the candidates to go on to November's general election. I can do this, and I promise to work for the taxpayers as a multigenerational Duluthian.

Julie Mead is one of five candidates for Duluth mayor. Two will advance from the Aug. 8 primary to Election Day on Nov. 7. Mead wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.