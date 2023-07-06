Candidate's View: Duluth schools need to prioritize diversity, equity, inclusion

I am excited to be a candidate for the District 3 seat on the Duluth School Board. I bring a wealth of leadership and integrity to the table and will serve all children and families of ISD 709 with kindness, equity, and empathy.

I have given Duluth, the region, and the state of Minnesota more than 35 years of volunteer service in support of making our part of the country the best it can be for all of its citizens.

Some of my local and statewide work has included serving on numerous committees within ISD 709 for the hiring of executive-level positions, equity-based education, and more; being developer, senior producer, and host of the “People of Color with Henry Banks Show;” and serving as moderator and facilitator of Opportunity Starts at Home-MN. I’ve also been a cultural consultant for In Black Ink, a consultant for the Council for Minnesotans of African Heritage; an instructor and facilitator for the University for Seniors educational program at UMD; vice president for the Duluth Transit Authority; founder and first co-chair of the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial; former president for the Damiano Center of Duluth; a graduate of the Blandin Community Leadership Program; a graduate of a program at the Move the Mountain Leadership Center in Phoenix; a nationally certified anti-racism educator; and a trainer and organizer through Crossroads Chicago and the People’s Institute for Survival and Beyond in New Orleans.

I’m a leader who will work to make others better, a result of making sure I listen to learn and then implement sound educational policies that are equity-based and impactful for years to come.

I’m running to make sure the school district has as a standard reading proficiency by age 3, in collaboration with parents and guardians. I will work with ISD 709 leadership to tackle its persistent low graduation rates, which impact a significant number of students.

I’m running to make sure the educational curriculum has standard equity-based classes that include our rapidly changing demographics. In order for ISD 709 students to be successful, all students must be prepared for real-world environments. This means our local school system must work to elevate itself to the changing face of our world.

I’m running because I want the Duluth Public Schools to be among the best public school systems in the U.S. We’ve had that distinction before. There is nothing keeping us from attaining that distinction again — nothing.

I’m running because I will work to improve the district’s current curriculum. Right now, the district does not have elective classes representative of diverse communities. It is important that elective classes include African American/African Heritage, Asian American, Latino American, Indigenous/First Nations, and more. It’s also important that these classes be taught by professionals from these representational communities.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion are more important today than ever before. I endeavor to be a leader making these changes occur to benefit all students of the district.

I’m running because I will build an open and transparent approach to making sure the community is aware of the challenges and opportunities facing students and families in ISD 709 schools.

I’m running because I will support the establishment of a BIPOC teachers and administrators recruitment team. It is imperative this team includes members who are Black, Indigenous, and people of color.

I’m running because I believe the business community should play a stronger, more-engaged role in educating our children. I support and encourage more business-related internship opportunities for students from many academic levels. It’s important these internships be diverse, equity-based, and inclusive rather than exclusive.

Henry Banks is one of four candidates for Duluth School Board in District 3, which is in central Duluth. Two will advance from the Aug. 8 primary to Election Day on Nov. 7. Banks wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.

