Candidate's View: Duluth must prioritize public safety, its streets

My motto is nothing changes if nothing changes, and right now Duluth needs new voices coming to the table. We have lost sight of doing city business; we have work to do, and I am not afraid to collaborate and work alongside you to drive positive changes that will make Duluth better and inspire others to do the same.

As a mom to young children, I want to build a better Duluth for them, so they are proud of where they are from and feel the same sense of community I felt moving here over a decade ago.

I am invested and genuinely care about the well-being and development of our city. I listen; communication is key to our city’s success, and I am committed to engaging with you and listening to you while bringing clarity to strategies and how decisions impact you. I have and will continue to lead with integrity, for our community and for our future. I love Duluth, and when you love something, what do you do? You fight for it. So, Duluth, I will fight for you.

I have three top priorities.

The first is public safety. Promoting public safety requires a comprehensive and holistic approach involving the collaboration of individuals, communities, organizations, and government at various levels. Public safety should be a critical priority for our city: supporting our police officers and firefighters and making sure they have the funding they need to recruit top talent, retain current talent, and secure necessary equipment and training to do their jobs.

My second top priority is roads. With school canceled multiple times this past winter due to the lack of the city properly investing resources into those who take care of snow removal, our city leaders negatively impacted the lives of our children. For some, school is their warm place, their safe place, their meal, and their love for the day. Duluth needs to do better protecting our children.

This also impacts our businesses. Parents are unable to get to work when roads are rough or unplowed; unsafe work environments are created, not to mention the financial burden. Developing a plan is needed to communicate the snow-removal schedule, as well as road repairs in the spring and summer. Our street-maintenance workers are a vital part of public safety, and they need the proper level of staffing and the tools to help keep city streets safe.

Priority No. 3 is quality of life. This includes improving access to housing for all levels, attracting new business to grow our commercial tax base, advocating for our community centers, improving and maintaining our community parks, and creating a healthier city.

I want Duluthians to love Duluth as much as our visitors do.

Tara Swenson is one of five candidates for Duluth City Council in District 4, which includes the Lincoln Park, Piedmont Heights, and Duluth Heights neighborhoods. Two will advance from the Aug. 8 primary to Election Day on Nov. 7. Swenson wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.