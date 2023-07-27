Candidate's View: Duluth, it's time for something different

We launched our campaign in January and were intentional about listening. By May we had engaged more than 1,000 Duluthians in one-on-one and small-group discussions. The result? You told me about five big issues: Housing across all income levels, commercial tax-base development, streets, downtown Duluth, and affordable property taxes.

Regarding housing across all income levels, a city not growing is stagnant — and a stagnant city is declining. We must grow our population. In the last census, Duluth grew by .05%, meaning 400 new residents. In 10 years. Once the third-largest city in Minnesota, Duluth is now fifth, and we are fewer than 1,000 residents away from falling to sixth.

More residents would mean additional taxpayers for streets, utilities, parks, and public safety. To grow our population, we need to deal seriously with our lack of housing inventory. And to move that needle, we must focus on homes across all income levels. The housing market is stuck in the middle. Those who have the means overpay or over-rent, putting downward pressure on the existing housing stock. The result is an ever-growing population needing affordable housing.

On commercial tax-base development, when we fail to grow our commercial tax base, existing commercial tax-base payers pay more. And the cost of city services shifts to residential homeowners. We saw that in 2022 with a 7.9% city of Duluth levy increase.

Duluth is a difficult place to do business. As a result, we must provide tax incentives to overcome that reputation when landing new projects. Tools like tax increment financing or tax abatement mean not collecting local property taxes for 15 to 30 years. That leads to already existing commercial and residential property taxpayers shouldering the difference — and movement of Duluth businesses to Hermantown and Superior.

Our streets, utilities, and public safety are taxpayers’ most basic expectations. These are services only local government provides, and when we don't, no one else does. Bad streets are a persistent issue in Duluth, but we’ve never seen them this bad. It’s because we haven’t done crack sealing and preventive maintenance since 2019. Seventeen new street miles per year does not cut it when Duluth has more than 450 miles to maintain. We’re only doing 3% of our total miles per year, meaning it will take more than three decades to address every street mile.

Whether reality or perception, downtown Duluth is not considered clean, safe, or inviting by too many. Yet, downtown Duluth is the heart of our community. We need coffee shops, restaurants, and retail shopping experiences. We need downtown residents. But first we must confront existing problem behaviors.

Individuals struggling with mental health and addiction issues lack options for long-term supported care. Jail and ER beds are neither effective nor cost-efficient solutions. Tent encampments and living on the streets is the direct result.

Finally, regarding affordable property taxes, the city property tax levy has increased 56% since 2016. No one has seen that kind of wage growth. The housing market has also seen rocketing sale prices, resulting in significant valuation increases. For many Duluthians, property taxes have more than doubled. Property taxes are not based on your ability to pay, so these increases fall most heavily on those with fixed incomes like seniors, veterans, and the disabled. It’s reasonable for residents to contribute, but the property-tax burden must be affordable and sustainable.

Roger Reinert is one of five candidates for Duluth mayor. Two will advance from the Aug. 8 primary to Election Day on Nov. 7. Reinert wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.