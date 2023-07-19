Candidate's View: Duluth failing too many in need; we can do better

Boozhoo, neighbors! I am writing to ask for your vote for Duluth City Council At Large.

I am a felon. After being a victim of abuse as a child, I dropped out of high school, became pregnant as a teenager, and experienced homelessness. I developed a drug addiction and broke the law to support my addiction.

It was in Duluth that I turned my life around. I moved here to attend a drug-treatment center, and I briefly lived at AICHO’s domestic-violence shelter. Later I went on to work at both of those places. In Duluth, I also connected with my roots and started attending Ojibwe ceremonies.

While I beat the odds, I have seen the ways we are failing people in need. I believe we can do better.

We can do better on mental health care. We are failing people at the moment they most need these services. My brother could not get the care he needed, and we lost him to suicide three years ago. When members of our community are lost to deaths of despair, when they turn to crime, or when they are forced out onto the street, we all suffer. We have opportunities right now to increase funding for our community crisis-response team, increase the availability of mental health and recovery beds, and get people into safe living situations.

We can do better on housing. As someone who has experienced homelessness, I know that when people have a place to rest their heads at night they can begin to dream about a future. Instead, we are seeing an increase in our homeless population, limited and expensive rental properties, people being priced out of buying their first homes, and increasing property taxes. While the housing crisis doesn’t have an easy solution, there is much we can do. I support projects for mixed-income housing that increase homeownership for more Duluthians, and I support working with area social-service providers to retrofit unoccupied commercial buildings for temporary shelter. Most importantly, I believe in asking people who are experiencing Duluth’s housing crisis what they need. Solutions begin with what the community needs, and I will work to make sure their voices are heard.

We also need to improve our roads, expand public transportation, and increase our walkability options.

We must make replacing lead pipes a priority by seeking federal and state funding to protect our most vulnerable populations, specifically our children.

We need livable wages, and we need city councilors who are willing to fight for them.

We made these systems, and we can make them better.

My favorite part of this campaign has been listening to all of you, out in the community and when I’m knocking on doors. I’ve had conversations with many of you about what we love about Duluth and also about better living solutions. I want to carry people’s stories into the spaces where they will make a difference.

My biological mother is a member of Leech Lake and is half Mexican, and my father is a member of White Earth. I have an adult son who lives and works in Hermantown and two teenage daughters who are Duluth Public Schools students. We live in a home I own near Lake Superior Zoo.

I have worked at LifeHouse and was part of Zeitgeist's Healthy Hillside Initiative, and I now work as an alcohol and drug counselor.

Every day I am fighting for people, and every day I am giving back to the city that gave me life.

I ask for your vote on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Miranda Pacheco is one of eight candidates for two At Large seats on the Duluth City Council. Four will advance from the Aug. 8 primary to Election Day on Nov. 7. Pacheco wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.